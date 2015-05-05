May 5 From building Lego spaceships to dressing
up as Jedi Knights, fans around the world have celebrated Star
Wars Day ahead of the release of the much-anticipated next
instalment of the galactic space fantasy franchise.
In Australia, "Star Wars" enthusiasts built a five-metre
wide replica of Han Solo's Millennium Falcon ship, made from
around 250,000 Lego bricks.
American Lego master builders, father and son Dan and Chris
Steininger, flew in especially for the occasion to lead the
construction ahead of May 4, which has become the unofficial
"Star Wars" day.
Events were also held in Milan and Tokyo, where fans paraded
as characters from one of the most popular movie franchises of
all time, shouting "May the Fourth be with you", a play on the
film's catch phrase "May the force be with you".
Vanity Fair magazine unveiled the cover of its June issue,
which features a picture spread by renowned photographer Annie
Leibovitz of the upcoming film "Star Wars: Episode VII - The
Force Awakens".
Fans got a glimpse of the movie, which hits cinema screens
in December, in a trailer released last month showing Harrison
Ford reprising his famed role as Han Solo.
The magazine also released a video of the photo shoot that
shows Leibovitz snapping away on set as actors such as Adam
Driver and Lupita Nyong'o get into character.
Walt Disney Co, which bought "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm
in 2012, said on Sunday the film's merchandise will hit stores
in September.
(Reporting By Reuters Television and Pictures; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Tom Heneghan)