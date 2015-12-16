PARIS/LONDON Dec 16 "Star Wars" fans rejoiced
at the chance to see the much-anticipated next instalment of the
sci-fi saga on Wednesday as the movie began hitting cinemas
worldwide, winning mostly glowing reviews.
Donning Stormtrooper and Darth Vader masks, dressed in capes
and holding lightsabers, fans young and old turned out for
screenings of "The Force Awakens", some queuing for hours to
watch the first "Star Wars" film in 10 years.
Parisian movie-goers got in line before sunrise.
"It is a phenomenon which goes beyond the film itself, it is
extraordinary ... An event like this cannot be missed," said
Benoit Alix, wearing a Stormtrooper mask.
Most critics heaped praise on the film in the first reviews,
published on Wednesday after an embargo.
"As the best 'Star Wars' anything - film, TV show, video
game, spinoff, what-have-you - in at least 32 years, 'The Force
Awakens' pumps new energy and life into a hallowed franchise in
a way that both resurrects old pleasures and points in promising
new directions," The Hollywood Reporter's Todd McCarthy wrote.
Rottentomatoes.com, which collects film reviews from across
the world, had found only three negative notices out of 113
covered by 1400 GMT.
The movie, which stars veterans Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
and Mark Hamill as well as many newcomers, has been shrouded in
secrecy.
"I was brought up with ("Star Wars"), I was practically
bottle-fed with it," jedi-dressed Quentin Encina said in Paris.
"I have loved it ever since I can remember," added the
24-year-old.
"For 'Star Wars', a sequel is a must," singer Tim Omaji said
in Sydney. "The story can't end, not yet and I'm excited to see
where it goes."
Eager movie-goers gathered early at London's Leicester
Square ahead of the film's premiere in the British capital later
on Wednesday.
"I love (that) they could gather all the stars from the
original movies together because that brings us a sense that
they are staying true to the story and I hope they can achieve
that," Louis, a Brazilian exchange student, said.
"The Force Awakens" opens in most countries this week.
