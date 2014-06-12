Actor Harrison Ford poses at the 17th Annual Hollywood Film Awards Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Actor Harrison Ford was injured on the set of "Star Wars: Episode VII" on Thursday and was taken to a hospital for treatment, a Disney representative said.

Ford, 71, hurt his ankle while filming at Pinewood Studios in London, Disney spokesman Paul Roeder said. Filming will continue on schedule while Ford recovers.

The actor is reprising his role as Han Solo in the highly anticipated Disney reboot of the "Star Wars" franchise, directed by J.J. Abrams and scheduled for release in December 2015.

The film's plot has been kept a secret, but Abrams has said the cast will include Ford, Carrie Fisher, Andy Serkis and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o.

The movie is set 30 years after "Return of the Jedi."

