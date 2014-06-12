Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
Actor Harrison Ford was injured on the set of "Star Wars: Episode VII" on Thursday and was taken to a hospital for treatment, a Disney representative said.
Ford, 71, hurt his ankle while filming at Pinewood Studios in London, Disney spokesman Paul Roeder said. Filming will continue on schedule while Ford recovers.
The actor is reprising his role as Han Solo in the highly anticipated Disney reboot of the "Star Wars" franchise, directed by J.J. Abrams and scheduled for release in December 2015.
The film's plot has been kept a secret, but Abrams has said the cast will include Ford, Carrie Fisher, Andy Serkis and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o.
The movie is set 30 years after "Return of the Jedi."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES A storm is brewing in Starz's gritty new series "American Gods," as deities old and new gear up for a battle that reverberates with topical issues in the real world.