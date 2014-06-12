June 12 Actor Harrison Ford was injured on the
set of "Star Wars: Episode VII" on Thursday and was taken to a
hospital for treatment, a Disney representative said.
Ford, 71, hurt his ankle while filming at Pinewood Studios
in London, Disney spokesman Paul Roeder said. Filming will
continue on schedule while Ford recovers.
The actor is reprising his role as Han Solo in the highly
anticipated Disney reboot of the "Star Wars" franchise, directed
by J.J. Abrams and scheduled for release in December 2015.
The film's plot has been kept a secret, but Abrams has said
the cast will include Ford, Carrie Fisher, Andy Serkis and
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o.
The movie is set 30 years after "Return of the Jedi."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)