LOS ANGELES Nov 6 The upcoming installment of
the "Star Wars" film franchise has finished shooting and will be
called "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Walt Disney Studios said
on Thursday.
The film is scheduled to be released in December 2015 and
will star Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Adam Driver
and Oscar Isaac.
"The Force Awakens" is the first of three "Star Wars"
installments Disney said it would make after it bought "Star
Wars" production company LucasFilm for $4.05 billion in 2012.
The film, in which original "Star Wars" actors Harrison
Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill will reprise their original
roles, will be set 30 years after 1983's Episode VI: Return of
the Jedi."
"Star Trek" filmmaker J.J. Abrams will direct "The Force
Awakens," the seventh film in the space epic series created by
George Lucas.
