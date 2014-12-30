LOS ANGELES Dec 30 The upcoming installment of
the "Star Wars" franchise tops moviegoers' lists of most
anticipated films of 2015, ticket seller Fandango said on
Tuesday in what Hollywood watchers expect to be a banner box
office year for studios.
"Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens" highlights a
year of big-budget franchise releases that includes runner-up
films "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay - Part 2."
Those films are expected to push challenge 2013's record
year of about $11 billion in U.S. ticket sales. This year so
far, films have grossed $9.4 billion domestically, according to
boxofficemojo.com.
The new "Star Wars" film, which will be the first produced
by Walt Disney Co, is set to be released on Dec. 18 and
the reboot of George Lucas' sci-fi universe will be directed by
"Star Trek" filmmaker J.J. Abrams.
"Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence was the top female
actor moviegoers wanted to see for the second consecutive year,
according to Fandango's survey of more than 1,000 people.
The final installment of Lions Gate's young-adult
thriller is scheduled to be released on Nov. 20, 2015. This
year's installment has so far grossed $306.7 million five weeks
into its run at U.S. theaters, the second-highest in 2014 ticket
sales behind "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Robert Downey Jr, who returns as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the
follow-up to Disney's 2012 "Avengers" superhero film, was the
top male actor, according to Fandango.
Other anticipated films include erotic thriller "Fifty
Shades of Grey," from Universal Pictures' art house unit Focus
Features, and "Jurassic World," Universal's
resurrection of the "Jurassic Park" dinosaur disaster series.
"Fifty Shades" star Jamie Dornan was picked as the biggest
breakout male star, while "Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley was
the biggest female breakout star.
The top anticipated family movie was "Minions," Universal's
next installment in the animated "Despicable Me" franchise. It
was followed by "Cinderella," "Inside Out," "Peanuts" and "Pan."
