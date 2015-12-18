(Fixes typo in gender in graf 8)
Dec 17 An Australian couple got married on
Thursday as they waited in line for the first U.S. public
showings of "Star Wars; The Force Awakens," while movie theaters
around the country held marathons of the previous films in the
franchise.
Caroline Ritter, 34, a truck driver, and firefighter Andrew
Porters, 29, were among about 100 die-hard fans who camped
outside Hollywood's Chinese Theatre since Dec. 5 for the opening
of "The Force Awakens."
Ritter was walked down the aisle by another fan, dressed as
Darth Vader, and a violinist played the "Star Wars" theme music
as the couple exchanged vows. They plan to celebrate by seeing
the movie afterward.
Online ticket seller Fandango said on Thursday that the new
movie, which has received glowing reviews, has already broken
its record for the most tickets sold for any film's entire
theatrical run.
"It is Fandango's top-selling movie of all time, even before
it has even hit theater screens," said Fandango President Paul
Yanover.
But movie studio Walt Disney Co says millions of
tickets are still available this weekend as theaters add
capacity to meet demand.
At the first set of screenings on Thursday at Universal
City, near Hollywood, fans were dressed in characters ranging
from Jedi soldiers to Stormtroopers.
Carol Vasquez, 24, from South Gate, California, who came in
costume, said she was excited to see the return of Luke
Skywalker and Han Solo.
"It's something so incredible that I can't even describe.
It's like family, this is family here right now," she said.
In San Antonio, Texas, several dozen fans stood in line at
dawn on Thursday to watch a 16-hour marathon of the first six
movies in the "Star Wars" franchise to set the mood for seeing
"The Force Awakens" later in the day.
"Part of it is like the mythology of it, the religious
aspect of it," fan Matt Shavers said. The storytelling is so
amazing. It's gorgeous. It's the greatest saga ever written," he
said.
Although "The Force Awakens" has several strong female
characters and marketing for the movie has been directed at
women more than ever, some 68 percent of those buying tickets in
advance are male and the majority are people over the age of 30,
according to data from Movietickets.com.
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is expected to take some $200
million at the North American box office over its opening
weekend, according to box office analysts, making it one of the
biggest openings of all time.
