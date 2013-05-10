LOS ANGELES May 10 Filming of the new "Star
Wars" movie will take place in England, returning the franchise
to its British roots, Disney's Lucasfilm said on Friday.
"We've devoted serious time and attention to revisiting the
origins of 'Star Wars' as inspiration for our process on the new
movie, and I'm thrilled that returning to the UK for production
and utilizing the incredible talent there can be a part of
that," Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm president, said in a
statement.
The six previous "Star Wars" films were all partly filmed in
the UK at famed studios including Pinewood, Elstree and
Shepperton.
Disney announced three new "Star Wars" films in
October 2012, when it purchased George Lucas' Lucasfilm company
for $4.05 billion.
The news was welcomed by the British finance minister,
George Osborne, who tweeted on Friday: "Great news for our
creative industries. May the force be with us."
"Star Wars: Episode VII" will be made by director J.J.
Abrams, and will further boost the British film industry that
has been regenerated by the popular James Bond and Harry Potter
film franchises.
The "Star Wars" franchise has grossed more than $4.4 billion
at the worldwide box office since the first film was released in
1977.
"Star Wars: Episode VII' is scheduled to be released in
2015.