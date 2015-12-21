Dec 21 "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" may rake
in $528 million in worldwide ticket sales over the weekend, Walt
Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Bloomberg TV.
That would beat the record opening weekend sales of $525
million that dinosaur film "Jurassic World" garnered earlier
this year in its worldwide release, including in China.
The force will awaken in China, the world's second-largest
movie market, on Jan. 9. The last "Star Wars" movie in 2005
collected just $9 million there.
The first "Star Wars" film in a decade recorded the biggest
domestic opening in Hollywood's history, collecting $238 million
over the weekend in the United States and Canada.
It also set records in Britain, Australia, Russia and
elsewhere as fans embraced a new chapter in the galactic battle
between good and evil.
The film's financial and critical success mark a victory for
Iger's strategy of acquiring proven brands, including Pixar
Animation and comic book powerhouse Marvel, to fuel Disney's
entertainment empire.
Disney purchased "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm for $4
billion in 2012 as part of his bet on big-budget films.
Disney plans four "Star Wars" movies through 2019, plus
major expansions at its U.S. theme parks to incorporate the
droids, spaceships and otherworldly creatures of the universe
Lucas invented. "Force Awakens" toys, clothing, home accessories
and video games already pervade stores ahead of Christmas.
The movie could become the highest-grossing movie of all
time, box office analysts said. "Avatar" holds that title with
$2.8 billion in global sales.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)