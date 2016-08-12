Aug 12 "Star Wars" fans got a fresh teaser of the franchise's upcoming "Rogue One" film with a new trailer showing the return of ultimate villain Darth Vader.

Disney's first spin-off from the "Star Wars" universe is set for release in December and follows a group of rebels "on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction", according to starwars.com.

"The Theory of Everything" actress Felicity Jones plays feisty lead character Jyn Erso, whose rebellious streak was first shown in a trailer released in April. The movie, directed by Gareth Edwards, also stars Oscar winner Forest Whitaker.

The story is set before the original films, which began with 1977's "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" and there are plenty of Stormtroopers, fights and explosions in the new trailer, which ends with a quick glimpse of Darth Vader's silhouette.

