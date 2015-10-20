By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 20 Early ticket sales for
December's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" broke IMAX records
with more than $6.5 million for U.S. screenings, the theater
chain said on Tuesday, and views for the latest trailer
surpassed 21 million on social media.
IMAX Corp said presales for "The Force Awakens,"
which kicked off late Monday, far outpaced first day sales for
2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Avengers" and 2013's "Hunger
Games: Catching Fire," all in the $1 million presale range.
As tickets for the Dec. 18 film release went on sale, online
ticketer Fandango suffered temporary outages as fans flocked to
the site. Fandango said on Tuesday it "experienced unprecedented
ticketing demand," with more than seven times the normal traffic
it usually saw.
Fandango declined to reveal how many tickets it had sold for
"The Force Awakens," but said it was eight times more than
previous record holder, 2011's "The Hunger Games."
The third trailer for "The Force Awakens" debuted on Monday
during the halftime slot on ESPN's Monday Night Football, and
quickly became the top trending topic on Twitter, with more than
17,000 tweets per minute when the trailer aired.
There were more than 1.1 million tweets about the trailer in
the 12-hour period after it aired, Twitter said.
Facebook said 1.3 million people engaged in 2.1 million
interactions within the first hour of the trailer release. The
trailer has so far garnered more than 13 million views on
YouTube and 8.8 million views on Facebook.
The two-and-a-half minute trailer was the longest look yet
at Walt Disney Co's rebooting of George Lucas' beloved
intergalactic franchise.
It gave a glimpse of the vast scope and characters the new
film will explore, including the return of veterans Harrison
Ford and Carrie Fisher, as well as newcomers Daisy Ridley, John
Boyega and Adam Driver.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Marguerita Choy)