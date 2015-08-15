Coach to buy rival Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
May 8 Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy smaller rival Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.
LOS ANGELES Aug 15 Walt Disney Co said on Saturday that it is developing two 14-acre "Star Wars" lands with rides and attractions at its Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida theme parks.
The expansion will be the largest single-themed land featuring a new planet from the "Star Wars" world, Chief Executive and Chairman Bob Iger said at Disney's annual D23 Exposition, taking place across from Disneyland in Anaheim. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Alan Crosby)
May 8 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of Sharpie pens, reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly normalized profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, baby and parenting products and appliances.