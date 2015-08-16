(Adds construction start date, other park projects)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
Anaheim, Calif. Aug 15 "Star Wars" is being
transported from a galaxy far, far away to
California and Florida after Walt Disney Co announced
plans for two theme park expansions that will bring the
celebrated film franchise to life.
The 14-acre (6-hectare) "Star Wars" lands at Anaheim,
California's Disneyland and Orlando, Florida's Walt Disney World
will introduce a new planet from the intergalactic film saga,
the company said on Saturday, commenting on one of Disney's
largest park expansions.
The project will feature two new rides, including one where
participants take control of the Millennium Falcon spaceship, as
well as the Cantina, the infamous hub of rogue smugglers and
traders in the films.
Construction will begin at Disneyland in 2017, while a start
date for Disney World is not set.
Disney announced several other park upgrades at its annual
D23 Expo, a fan convention. They include an 11-acre
(4.5-hectare) "Toy Story" land at Disney's Hollywood Studios in
Florida.
Disney did not comment on costs. The company spent $1
billion to build a 12-acre (5-hectare) Cars Land that debuted at
Disney's California Adventure park in 2012. It will open a $5.5
billion theme park in Shanghai next year.
The announcement of "Star Wars" lands, made by Disney Chief
Executive Officer Bob Iger, comes as fans gear up for the
December release of "The Force Awakens," the opening film in a
new "Star Wars" trilogy. The first "Star Wars" movie was
released in 1977 and became embedded in pop culture.
Harrison Ford, who reprises the role of Han Solo, received a
standing ovation at the fan convention and led the cast of the
new film, including Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o and British
newcomer John Boyega.
"It's a great thing to be here with you, who made this whole
thing happen. I couldn't be happier," Ford told about 7,500
fans.
Disney also showcased star talent to build buzz for other
films.
Johnny Depp swaggered through the hall dressed as his
"Pirates of the Caribbean" character Captain Jack Sparrow, as
fans were told that Orlando Bloom's character, Will Turner, will
return for 2017's fifth installment of the franchise, "Dead Men
Tell No Tales."
Nyong'o was joined by actor Ben Kingsley, newcomer Neel
Sethi and director Jon Favreau for the upcoming
computer-generated and live-action retelling of "The Jungle
Book." Early footage showed scenery of Mowgli's jungle and Baloo
the bear, voiced by Bill Murray, singing the movie's "Bare
Necessities."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Peter Cooney)