By Valentyn Ogirenko
| ODESSA, Ukraine
ODESSA, Ukraine Dec 11 Darth Vader was bent on
galactic domination, but his Ukrainian namesake enjoys more
mundane pursuits - local politics, walking the family dog and
embroidery.
While audiences around the world have had to wait 10 years
for the latest film in the Star Wars franchise - due to be
released next week - residents of the Ukrainian port city of
Odessa have become used to regular sightings of Lord Vader in
his famous masked helmet and floor-length black cape.
A Reuters photo essay - reut.rs/1IZohdO - paints the
picture: Vader on a bus, Vader patting his horse, Vader
embroidering in his apartment, Vader's helmet on a shelf
surrounded by Orthodox icons.
The Ukrainian citizen, who officially changed his name to
Darth Mykolaiovych Vader, ran in October for the post of mayor,
backed up by a phalanx of supporters dressed as Star Wars
Stormtroopers.
The Sith Lord beat out more traditional candidates to place
15th out of 42 candidates in the mayoral race, while an online
petition to appoint him prime minister later gained more than
25,000 signatures.
His popularity is probably less a result of any significant
support for the Dark Side among average Ukrainians than a sign
of public frustration with the political status quo amid
economic crisis and a violent separatist conflict.
Some Odessa residents, meanwhile, clearly prefer the evil
Galactic Empire to their Communist past. In October a local
artist refashioned a monument to Soviet revolutionary leader
Vladimir Lenin into a statue of Darth Vader.
Asked about his plans for the future, Darth Mykolaiovych
Vader said he was taking things slowly, but had not abandoned
hope of gaining a top government job.
"Considering the more than 25,000 signatures on the
petition, (one plan is) to oust (Prime Minister Arseny)
Yatseniuk and put me, Darth Vader, on the throne as prime
minister," he said by email.
When not campaigning for public office, Vader enjoys his
embroidery, home improvement and caring for his golden retriever
in the large apartment he shares in Odessa with his wife and
children.
(Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)