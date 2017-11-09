'Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson to oversee new 'Star Wars' trilogy

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The galaxy far, far away is expanding further on screen with a new trilogy of “Star Wars” films outside of the ongoing Skywalker saga, Walt Disney Co said Thursday, to be overseen by Rian Johnson, the director of the franchise’s upcoming film “The Last Jedi.”

Director Rian Johnson at the 37th Toronto International Film Festival September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Johnson, 43, will write and direct the first of a new “Star Wars” trilogy that will bring new characters and worlds not yet explored on screen, Disney said.

”He’s a creative force, and watching him craft ‘The Last Jedi’ from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said in a statement.

Disney said no release dates have been set for the new trilogy.

Johnson was brought on to write and direct the second film in Disney’s rebooted trilogy of the Skywalker stories, which George Lucas first brought to screen in 1977.

“The Last Jedi,” which follows on from 2015’s hit film “The Force Awakens” and is expected to focus on Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), will be in theatres on Dec. 15.

Disney is also making three standalone “Star Wars” films outside of the Skywalker saga, including last year’s “Rogue One” and next year’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” following the origins of the charming roguish smuggler Han Solo, made famous by Harrison Ford in the film.