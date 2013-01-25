Jan 25 Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak
says a new movie about late chairman Steve Jobs appears to
misrepresent aspects of their personalities and their early
vision for the company.
Wozniak made his comments ahead of the premiere at the
Sundance Film Festival in Utah later on Friday of "jOBS,"
starring Ashton Kutcher in the title role. It is the first of
two feature films about the legendary Apple entrepreneur who
died in 2011 at age 56.
The film, to be released in the United States in April,
covers Jobs from his early years in the counterculture through
his initial successes with Apple and his rise to becoming a
household name.
A clip of an early scene was released online on Thursday.
"Totally wrong. ... The ideas of computers affecting
society, did not come from Jobs," Wozniak, who co-founded Apple
with Jobs and Ronald Wayne in a California garage in 1976, told
technology blog Gizmodo.com on Friday.
"His idea was to make a $20 PC board and sell it for $40 to
help people at the (Homebrew Computer) club build the computer
I'd given away," Wozniak recalled in a series of emails. "The
lofty talk came much further down the line."
The Homebrew Computer Club, started in 1975, brought
together electronics hobbyists in Silicon Valley including Jobs.
Wozniak, who is played in the movie by "Book of Mormon"
musical star Josh Gad, said that, based on the clip,
"personalities are very wrong although mine is closer."
"I never looked like a professional. We were both kids. Our
relationship was so different than what was portrayed. I'm
embarrassed but if the movie is fun and entertaining, all the
better," he said, adding he never wore a tie in the early days.
Wozniak emphasized that he was basing his comments on one
clip and that it was "just a movie."
"The movie should be very popular and I hope it's
entertaining. It may be very correct, as well. This is only one
clip. But you'll see the direction they are slanting the movie
in, just by the dialog style of this script," he added.
"jOBS," directed by Joshua Michael Stern, will be released
in U.S. movie theaters on April 19.
A second movie, based on Walter Isaacson's official
biography "Steve Jobs," is in development by screenplay writer
Aaron Sorkin of "The West Wing" and "The Social Network" fame.
No release date or casting has been announced.