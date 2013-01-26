* Ashton Kutcher says honored but terrified to play Jobs
* 'jOBS' traces 30 defining years of late Apple chairman
* Received applause from audience after premiere
By Piya Sinha-Roy
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 25 The first movie about
Apple's legendary co-founder got a warm reception at its world
premiere on Friday, just 15 months after Steve Jobs' death.
"jOBS," starring "Two and a Half Men" actor Ashton Kutcher
as the tech and computer entrepreneur who revolutionized the way
people listen to music and built Apple Inc into an
international powerhouse, got a red carpet roll-out at the
Sundance Film Festival ahead of hitting U.S. theaters on April
19.
"jOBS' chronicles 30 defining years of the late Apple
chairman, from an experimental youth to the man in charge of one
of the world's most recognized brands. It is the first of two
U.S. feature films about Jobs, who died in 2011 at age 56.
"Everybody has their own opinion about Steve Jobs, and they
have something invested in a different part of his story. So the
challenge is to decide what part of his story to tell, and not
disenfranchise anybody," director Josh Stern told Reuters ahead
of the screening.
"Hazarding a guess and venturing into too much speculation
is always dangerous, especially with a character who is so
well-known," Stern added.
The film, co-starring Josh Gad and Dermot Mulroney, begins
with Jobs the dreamer, the poet and the occasional drug user in
college, and his initial ideas for Apple Computers, before his
vision took on a life of its own.
Much of the drama is based around the early 1980s, and Jobs'
ideologies for the Apple Lisa and Macintosh computers, which
ended up performing poorly for the company and led to Jobs being
fired.
Kutcher's Jobs is seen as the rock star of the tech world,
admired but misunderstood in his early days as he constantly
tried to think outside of the box and bring a notion of "cool"
to his brand.
The audience on Friday warmly applauded the film following
the screening.
In a question-and-answer session after the screening,
Kutcher took to the stage to talk about his preparations of
mastering Jobs' posture, hand gestures and eccentricities,
saying his "painstaking research" included watching more than
100 hours of footage of the Apple innovator.
Notably missing from the film are details about Jobs'
personal life - his court settlement with the mother of his
first child features only in the backdrop of the 1980s, a time
when he struggled to gain support from the Apple board for his
visions.
Stern told the audience that he deliberately stayed away
from the CEO's personal life, saying the film was "not about
getting mired in some of the soap opera" of Jobs' life.
Kutcher, 34, told Reuters on the red carpet before the
screening that he was honored to play Jobs but also terrified
because of the former Apple chairman's iconic status.
"To be playing a guy who so freshly is in people's minds,
where everywhere you go you can run into people who met him or
knew him or had seen a video of him ... that's terrifying
because everyone is an appropriate critic," Kutcher told
Reuters.
WRONG PERSONALITIES
Hours before the screening, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak
said the movie appeared to misrepresent aspects of both his own
and Jobs' personalities and their early vision for the company.
Wozniak was commenting after seeing a brief clip of an early
scene that was released online on Thursday.
"Totally wrong. ... The ideas of computers affecting society
did not come from Jobs," Wozniak, who co-founded Apple with Jobs
and Ronald Wayne in a California garage in 1976, told technology
blog Gizmodo.com.
"The lofty talk came much further down the line," Wozniak
said in a series of emails.
"Book of Mormon" star Gad, who plays Wozniak, told Reuters
on Friday's red carpet that the filmmakers had tried to reach
out to him to get his input on "jOBS," but that Wozniak was
"participating in another project about Steve Jobs."
Wozniak is tied to a movie based on Walter Isaacson's
official biography "Steve Jobs," being developed by screen
writer Aaron Sorkin of "The West Wing" and "The Social Network"
fame. No release date or casting has been announced.
Kutcher said he hoped Wozniak would look more kindly on the
movie when he had seen the whole two hours.
"I hope that when he sees the film, he feels that he was
portrayed accurately, that the film accurately represents who he
was and how he was, and more importantly, inspires people to go
and build things," he said.