LOS ANGELES, June 16 DreamWorks film studio has
given release dates of 2015 and 2016 for director Steven
Spielberg's two next films, Walt Disney Co said in a
statement on Monday.
Spielberg's untitled Cold War spy thriller starring Tom
Hanks is set to be released on Oct. 16, 2015, and reunites the
actor and director who previously collaborated on war film
"Saving Private Ryan" and crime drama "Catch Me If You Can."
Spielberg's take on "The BFG," based on British author Roald
Dahl's 1982 book, is scheduled for release on July 1, 2016.
The Cold War thriller is based on the story of James
Donovan, the attorney who helped negotiate the release of U.S.
spy plane pilot Gary Powers whose plane was shot down over the
Soviet Union in 1960. The latest version of the original script
by Matt Charman is by filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen.
"The BFG" is about a friendly giant who adventures with a
young girl and the Queen of England to capture evil man-eating
giants.
Both films follow Spielberg's 2012 historical film
"Lincoln," for which he earned a best director Oscar nomination
and for which Daniel Day-Lewis won the Academy Award for his
portrayal of the Civil War president.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Diane
Craft)