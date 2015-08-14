By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 14 Attendees at opening night
screenings of rap biopic "Straight Outta Compton" in Southern
California dismissed concerns about the film triggering violence
amid heightened racial tension across the nation, although
theaters stepped up the security presence.
"Straight Outta Compton", the story of rap collective N.W.A,
from Compton, California, opened on Thursday as protests take
place in Ferguson, Missouri, to mark the anniversary of the
fatal shooting of black teenager Michael Brown by a white police
officer. [ID: nL1N10M08J]
It follows N.W.A, which included rappers Dr Dre and the late
Eazy-E, as they rose to fame in the late 1980s with lyrics
drawing from the violence, crime and anti-police sentiments that
the rappers themselves had experienced growing up in Compton.
Brown's death was one in a series of police killings of
unarmed black men and women across the U.S. that has renewed the
debate on race and justice.
Against that backdrop, and with security at movie theaters
in focus after a gunman killed two women in a Louisiana
screening of "Trainwreck" in July, private security and police
presence was increased at a number of venues.
"(In this movie) police don't come out in a good light and
there is a feeling in the country that is anti-police and
anti-establishment, and crowds are affected by movies," Tom
DeLuca, president of National Cinema Security, the largest
provider of security to U.S. movie theaters, told Reuters.
At a screening in South Gate, a neighboring city of Compton,
an employee checking attendees' bags on entry said the theater
hired extra security for the film's opening. One guard was
stationed outside of the film's screening room.
N.W.A. founding member Ice Cube, one of the film's
producers, praised the efforts of the studio and theaters.
"I am glad that Universal stepped up and it's all about
making people feel safe," the rapper told Reuters.
Comcast Corp-owned Universal Pictures said it
would work with theater owners on any security issues.
"The studio has not solicited enhanced security for theaters
who will begin showing it this weekend, but have partnered with
those exhibitors who've requested support for their location,"
Universal said in a statement.
Compton native Eddie Cruz told Reuters at a screening in
nearby Downey he hoped the film shed a light on his community.
"The majority of the United States don't really understand
what's going on in these cities like Compton or Oakland," he
said. "They need to understand what's happening and I think
having it shown in movies really helps that progress forward."
Attendees at the first screenings on Thursday in locations
neighboring Compton said they were not concerned about possible
violence.
"I'm here with my kids. I feel secure," said Leo Olea at the
Downey screening. "It's just a movie after all."
Fellow movie-goer Vince Montano added: "I'm pretty sure
people are smarter than that now so I don't think there'd be any
violence."
The film is projected to top the U.S. box office this
weekend with upwards of $40 million, said Rentrak senior analyst
Paul Dergarabedian.
"People who are excited to see any movie this weekend are
not going to be deterred by any thought of violence at
theaters," he said.
(Additional reporting by Alicia Avila, Mariko Lochridge and
Mario Anzuoni; Editing by Victoria Cavaliere and Alison
Williams)