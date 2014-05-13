(Corrects to "Searching for Sugar Man" from "Searching for
Sugarman")
STOCKHOLM May 14 Malik Bendjelloul, the
director of Oscar-winning documentary "Searching for Sugar Man,"
died on Tuesday evening in the Stockholm area, police said. He
was 36.
Stockholm police declined to provide any further details
about Bendjelloul's death.
"What I can say is that there are no suspicions any crime
was involved,' Stockholm police duty officer Pia Glenvik said.
Bendjelloul won an Oscar in 2013 as a first-time filmmaker
for "Searching for Sugar Man." The film followed two South
African journalists who set out to find what had become of Sixto
Rodriguez, an American singer who was popular in South Africa
who seemingly vanished without a trace.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Writing by Eric Kelsey in Los
Angeles; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Grant McCool)