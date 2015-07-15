July 15 Warner Bros has released the first
trailer of "Batman" spin-off "Suicide Squad", offering an
initial glimpse of DC Comics' band of anti-heroes, after it said
footage was leaked from a presentation at comics fans convention
Comic-Con International.
The film, which sees a number of imprisoned villains grouped
together to form a black ops team, stars Hollywood actors Will
Smith, Jared Leto, Ben Affleck, Viola Davis as well as model
Cara Delevingne.
"Suicide Squad" is scheduled for release next year. A first
look at the film was shown to fans at the San Diego Comic-Con
gathering at the weekend.
Warner Bros. said it had initially tried to contain footage
that was pirated from there but then decided to release the same
clips as an official teaser for the film.
"We regret this decision as it was our intention to keep
the footage as a unique experience for the Comic-Con crowd," Sue
Kroll, Warner Bros. Pictures President Worldwide Marketing and
International Distribution, said in a statement.
"But we cannot continue to allow the film to be represented
by the poor quality of the pirated footage stolen from our
presentation."
The trailer offers a first look of Robbie's Harley Quinn
dangling upside down in a cage, Smith's Deadshot hitting a punch
bag and Leto's green-haired Joker flashing his silver teeth.
"Suicide Squad" is scheduled for release next summer.
