By Zorianna Kit
| LOS ANGELES, April 29
LOS ANGELES, April 29 Robert Downey Jr. is
donning his Iron Man suit one more time,
Captain Kirk is back on the bridge of the Starship Enterprise,
and the "Hangover" crew are headed for another bout of mayhem
and bad decisions.
A summer of familiar faces will be on offer at the Hollywood
box office, with an astounding 17 sequels between May 1 and the
U.S. Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2.
With the four-month summer movie season generating some 40
percent of the annual North American box office, and a 5 percent
slump in summer ticket sales in 2012, the pressure is on to
churn out hits.
Seven of the top 10 grossing films for the whole of 2012
were sequels. In 2011, it was nine. With 17 in contention this
summer alone, Hollywood studios are relying on a proven fan base
to help the slew of high-profile franchises hit their mark.
"You have blockbuster after blockbuster week after week,"
Exhibitor Relations Co's senior box office analyst Jeff Bock
told Reuters. "It's like planes coming in at an airport landing
strip, one after another."
If all goes well, 2013 might be the biggest domestic summer
box office on record, topping $4.5 billion, Bock said. Last
year's summer take was just $4.29 billion, down from the record
$4.4 billion for 2011.
"Summer for the studios is like Christmas for retailers,"
Entertainment Weekly senior writer Anthony Breznican told
Reuters. "It's when studios make the lion's share of sales for
the year. It's where they place their biggest bets and hope to
make the most return."
The month of May alone will see four sequels - "Iron Man 3,"
"Star Trek Into Darkness," "The Hangover 3" and "Fast & Furious
6."
"Those are characters or franchises audiences have loved for
so long," said Fandango's chief correspondent, Dave Karger.
"Viewers know what they're in for with these movies."
WILL SUPERHEROES MESS UP?
Zachary Quinto, who reprises his role as Spock in
Paramount's "Star Trek Into Darkness," noted that it has been
four years since movie audiences have seen the characters from
the beloved sci-fi series.
"There's more action, more destinations, more set pieces and
the stakes are higher," Quinto told Reuters of the film. "We're
up against an adversary that requires us to splinter off and
divide in order to conquer."
Elsewhere, films based on superheroes such as "Man of Steel"
and "The Wolverine," and franchise continuations of action films
like "Red 2" and Universal's "Kick-Ass 2," all look sound - on
paper.
But even superheroes sometimes mess up. Although 2006's
"Superman Returns" grossed $200 million domestically, Breznican
said, it had "no love" from fans, and was largely seen as a flop
for Warner Bros.
June's Superman offering "Man of Steel" has a whole new cast
including Henry Cavill in the title role and filmmaker
Christopher Nolan, who successfully rebooted the "Batman"
franchise, as a producer.
"The stakes have never been higher," said Bock. He noted
that if "Man of Steel" proves as successful as the two Batman
movies in the "Dark Knight" franchise - which have together made
more than $2 billion worldwide at the box office - it could lead
to a reboot of other DC comic book heroes.
Amy Adams, who plays Lois Lane in "Man of Steel," told
Reuters the film "is adrenaline-inducing but it also has a
really amazing heart to it. At the core, it has this truth that
really invests you in each character."
With all the sequels and reboots, original action films
hoping to kick-start a new franchise face a disadvantage.
Among the risk-takers are filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and
actor Will Smith with the apocalyptic "After Earth," Guillermo
Del Toro with his robot-versus-aliens action film "Pacific Rim,"
and cult filmmaker Neill Blomkamp with his futuristic "Elysium,"
in August.
Del Toro told Reuters that "Pacific Rim," to be released by
Warner Bros. in July, is "a quintessential summer movie," that
features epic conflicts with robots and creatures along with
"small scale problems with human characters."
Blomkamp told Reuters he felt good about "Elysium" competing
with established franchises, saying his film has "all the
elements that those superhero films have."
BRAD PITT, JOHNNY DEPP, BALLOONING BUDGETS
Family films are also big, with 20th Century Fox's "Epic" in
which singer Beyonce takes a voice part, Pixar's "Monsters
University," "Despicable Me 2," "Turbo" with Ryan Reynolds as a
racing snail, and "Smurfs 2," among others.
Comedies featuring big stars are also making a splash. Adam
Sandler is back for "Grown Ups 2," Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn
reteam on the Google-set comedy "The Internship," Sandra Bullock
and Melissa McCarthy appear in "The Heat," and Jennifer Aniston
headlines "We're the Millers."
But it remains to be seen if Brad Pitt can lure audiences to
Paramount's apocalyptic film "World War Z," a movie that
Entertainment Weekly proclaimed as the most expensive zombie
film, made at $170 million.
Disney hopes that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" trifecta of
Johnny Depp, filmmaker Gore Verbinski and producer Jerry
Bruckheimer can recreate that same magic when the team
reassembles for Western "The Lone Ranger" - despite a budget
that ballooned to a reported $250 million.
"Certainly the title is a recognizable name, but do fans
exist in numbers strong enough for the film to not only make
money back, but also make a profit?" asked Breznican.
One film that does not appear to fit into any category is
Baz Luhrmann's adaption for Warner Bros. of the "The Great
Gatsby" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, which was moved from
December 2012 to May. Karger called it "the one head scratcher
going in to the summer."
Luhrmann, on the other hand, thinks the summer season is
exactly when it should play.
"The book is set in the sweltering summer," the filmmaker
told Reuters. "All the Gatsby parties, the cocktails - there's
an opportunity for audiences to participate in the movie beyond
the experience of the film."
