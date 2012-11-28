NEW YORK Nov 28 The Sundance Film Festival, the
top U.S. film festival for independent cinema, on Wednesday
unveiled its lineup for 2013, with films centered on female
characters dominating the American fiction film competition.
The 113 feature length movies, including both narrative
films and documentaries, cover a range of topics, but more than
half of those chosen for the U.S. dramatic competition focus on
stories about women, including several about females exploring
sexual relationships.
That includes "May In The Summer," director Cherien Dabis's
new film about a bride-to-be forced to re-evaluate her life when
she reunites with her family in Jordan that is one of 16 films
in the U.S. dramatic competition.
It will kick off Sundance on January 17 as one of four
first-night screenings that will comprise of one feature and one
documentary from each of the U.S. films and world cinema
sections - movies made outside the United States.
Overall, 4,044 feature films from around the world were
submitted for the festival that is backed by Robert Redford's
Sundance Institute for filmmaking and is the premiere U.S. event
for movies made outside Hollywood's major studios.
Indie films from Sundance festivals that have gone on to
critical success include last year's winner, "Beasts of the
Southern Wild," as well as "The Sessions," and "Little Miss
Sunshine" and "An Inconvenient Truth".
Other features about female journeys include writer director
Lynn Shelton's "Touchy Feely," about a massage therapist unable
to do her job when she suddenly has an aversion to bodily
contact.
"There are a lot of women's stories, and interestingly
enough, a lot of those stories exploring sexual relationships,"
the festival's program director Trevor Groth said in an
interview, noting it was a natural extension of an increase in
female directors.
"We have had some over the years that have been from a male
gaze looking at sexual politics and sexual relationships, but
this year we have got a wave of films doing that from a female
perspective, which is intriguing and exciting."
Those include "Afternoon Delight", a dark comedy about a
lost L.A. housewife who takes in a young stripper, "Concussion",
about a woman in a lesbian relationship who becomes a call girl,
and "The Lifeguard", about a reporter who quits her job in New
York and moves back home to Connecticut.
Stories from the male perspective include "C.O.G.", the
first film adaptation of comic writer David Sedaris. Adapted
from a short story from Sedaris' best-selling 1997 essay
collection, "Naked", Sedaris has co-written the screenplay about
a cocky man traveling to Oregon to work on an apple farm.
PUNK PRAYERS
Other "Day One" screenings include "Crystal Fairy", about
two strangers on a road trip in Chile, and the documentaries
"Twenty Feet From Stardom", about backup singers for some of the
biggest bands in pop music and "Who Is Dayani Cristal?", about
the search for an anonymous body in the Arizona desert.
Nonfiction films from the world documentary section tackle
subjects ranging from Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot in
"Pussy Riot -- A Punk Prayer", to the 2008 Sichuan earthquake
"Fallen City" to Google's quest to build a giant digital library
"Google and the World Brain".
And returning to the United States, among American
documentaries are an examination of the occupy Wall Street
movement "99% - The Occupy Wall Street Collaborative Film",
"Dirty Wars" about America's covert wars and "Manhunt" that
looks inside the CIA's conflict against Al Qaeda.
Festival director John Cooper noted the strength and
"immediacy" of the documentary lineup and "the way these films
explain and expose the issues of our time, like economic
inequality, corporate corruption and greed, the problems and
sometimes the solutions of living in this information age".
Movies in the Premieres section, which unlike the
competition sections feature more established directors, will be
announced Dec. 3.
Overall, this year's festival will feature movies from 32
countries and 51 first-time filmmakers. The festival begins on
January 17, 2012 and runs through January 27.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney, editing by Patricia Reaney)