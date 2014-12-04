(Corrects description of "Hot Girls Wanted" in paragraph 10)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 3 Comedy stars are the
highlight of films exploring human nature and existence that
will compete in the U.S. drama category at the Sundance Film
Festival next year, announced by organizers on Wednesday.
From "The Bronze," co-written by and starring "The Big Bang
Theory" actress Melissa Rauch as an aging former gymnast, to
"Flight of the Conchords" actor Jemaine Clement switching edgy
humor for a more emotional performance in "People, Places,
Things," comedians are finding new territory in smaller films.
"Comedians have an inherent ability to observe human
nature," Sundance Film Festival director John Cooper said. "They
make it into jokes most of the time, but now they're actually
stepping into it as a performance, and it really comes from
understanding it."
Sarah Silverman, known for her raunchy, sharp-tongued wit,
will take a dramatic turn in "I Smile Back," which Cooper
described as "an intense dark portrait of a suburban mother
dealing with pretty dark demons."
Started by actor-director Robert Redford in 1978 and going
into its 31st year, the Sundance Film Festival is the premiere
gathering of the U.S. independent film industry in snow-covered
Park City, Utah, and often launches strong awards contenders and
new film stars.
Jazz-drumming drama "Whiplash," which won the audience and
grand jury awards at this year's festival, is now part of the
Hollywood awards race, with actor J.K. Simmons one of the early
front-runners for the Oscar for best supporting actor.
The upcoming festival will run from Jan. 22 through Feb. 1.
The drama competition will see films explore existential
issues or a bigger commentary on human nature.
"Advantageous" questions society's notions of beauty, aging
and relevance in a near-futuristic world, while "Z for
Zachariah" uses a post-apocalyptic environment to discuss the
primal elements of survival.
In the eclectic U.S. documentary competition, with films
ranging from Evel Knievel biopic "Being Evel" and "Hot Girls
Wanted," an insight into the amateur porn industry, to a white
supremacist trying to take over a small town in "Welcome to
Leith," films were selected for their innovative approach.
"There are so many interesting and important subjects, but
what elevates the ones that make it into the festival are story
and how that story is told on screen," said the festival's
director of programming, Trevor Groth. "There are some really
incredible cinematic films in this section."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)