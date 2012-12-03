* James Franco, Steve Carell, Naomi Watts to attend
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Ashton Kutcher's turn as Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt's
directorial debut about a modern day Don Juan are leading a slew
of star-studded premieres unveiled Monday for the 2013 Sundance
Film Festival.
Kutcher stars in "Jobs," a biographical look at the career
rise of Jobs from wayward hippie to charismatic inventor and
entrepreneur, which Sundance said Monday will officially close
the indie film festival backed by Robert Redford that runs Jan.
17 to Jan. 27.
The premiere lineup also features Gordon-Levitt directing,
writing and starring in "Don Jon's Addiction," about a
self-centered porn-addict attempting to reform his ways opposite
Scarlett Johansson, Julianne Moore and Tony Danza.
Behind-the-scenes tales of pornography will also be explored
in British director Michael Winterbottom's "The Look of Love,"
starring Steve Coogan and based on British adult magazine
publisher and entrepreneur Paul Raymond.
"Lovelace," starring Amanda Seyfried and James Franco, tells
the story of porn star Linda Lovelace famed for the film "Deep
Throat."
Sundance, the top U.S. film festival for independent cinema
held in Park City, Utah, unveiled the premieres section - which
typically feature more established directors - after it
announced its competition films last week.
Adding to the premieres list is "Before Midnight," director
Richard Linklater's third film collaborating with Ethan Hawke
and Julie Delpy after "Before Sunrise" and "Before Sunset," in
which the audience encounters their characters nine years later
in Greece.
New Zealand director Jane Campion will screen her new
six-hour epic, "Top Of The Lake," a haunting mystery about a
pregnant 12-year-old girl who disappears, with Holly Hunter.
Other big-name actors in the lineup include Steve Carell and
Toni Collette in "The Way, Way Back," Naomi Watts and Robin
Wright in "Two Mothers", Dakota Fanning and Elizabeth Olsen in
"Very Good Girls," and Shia LaBeouf and Evan Rachel Wood in "The
Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman."
Australian actresses Nicole Kidman, Mia Wasikowska and Jacki
Weaver star in psychological thriller "Stoker," which marks
South Korean director Park Chan-wook's English-language debut.
WIKILEAKS, POLITICS LEAD DOCUMENTARIES
Among documentaries premiering at Sundance in January is
Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney's insight on
WikiLeaks, the power of the Internet and the beginning of an
information war in "We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks."
Author and documentarian Sebastian Junger chronicles the
life of late photojournalist Tim Hetherington in "Which Way Is
The Front Line From Here?" after Hetherington's death in Libya
in 2011. The photojournalist had collaborated with Junger on the
2010 Oscar-nominated film "Restrepo" about the Afghanistan war.
"The World According to Dick Cheney" promises to examine the
former vice president while "Anita" profiles how Anita Hill's
allegations in 1991 of sexual harassment against then-U.S.
Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas brought sexual politics
into the national consciousness for the next two decades.
"Linsanity" offers a portrait of basketballer Jeremy Lin and
"Running From Crazy" follows actress Mariel Hemingway,
granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway, and her insights into her
family's mental illness and suicide.
"Pandora's Promise" looks at a growing number of
environmentalists and anti-nuclear activists changing their
minds after decades of opposition to support nuclear power.
Continuing the rise of music documentaries in the last
several years, Foo Fighters' musician Dave Grohl looks at the
history of Sound City studios in California, where Grohl's
former band Nirvana had recorded their classic 1991 album
"Nevermind."
Veteran Los Angeles rock band The Eagles will also showcase
their past in "The History of the Eagles Part 1."
