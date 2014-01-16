By Piya Sinha-Roy
PARK CITY, Utah Jan 16 Robert Redford may have
been one of the noteworthy exclusions in Thursday's Oscar
nominations, but as the actor-director kicked off the 30th
edition of his Sundance Film Festival, he made the point that
film is not all about Hollywood anyway.
A leading man in the 1970s and 1980s, Redford created the
annual Sundance gathering in Park City, Utah, to give an outlet
to independent film making and creativity brewing outside of the
big studios.
Speaking at his annual press conference, Redford said he did
not want the fact that he had not received an Academy Award
nomination for his role in "All is Lost" to detract from the
festival. But in explaining why the movie was not recognized by
Oscar voters, he put the blame on the studio behind the film,
Lionsgate.
"We suffered from little to no distribution, so as a result,
our distributors, I don't know why, they didn't want to spend
the money, they were afraid or they just weren't capable," said
the 77-year-old Redford, who has won two Oscars. Neither was for
acting.
"We had no campaign to help us cross over into the
mainstream, so I suspect that had something to do with it. Would
it have been wonderful to be nominated? Of course. But I'm not
disturbed or upset by it," he added.
But Redford was upset by a recent article published in the
New York Times that suggested Sundance's growing crop of films
that are acquired from the festival and receive theatrical
releases are not always beneficial to the movie theater
business. Redford criticized the author of the article, saying
"that person was wrong," referring to critic Manohla Dargis.
"There was an article recently in a paper that seems to
suggest that Sundance isn't what it could be or what it was. And
they were implying that was because of box office receipts, and
lack of financial reasons. That's not who we are. It's got
nothing to do with who we are, we are non-profit," Redford said.
"We're not interested in the money of it, that's somebody
else's business."
DEATH DOMINATES OPENING DAY
Set in the snow-laden streets of Park City, the Sundance
festival, backed by Redford's Sundance Institute, is the
premiere U.S. independent film gathering, launching the careers
of many influential filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and
David O. Russell.
The opening day of Sundance spotlights four films, one from
each of the competition categories, that highlight dominant
themes within the festival. "Whiplash," an intense drama about a
young drummer in the pursuit of perfection in his craft, will
represent the U.S. drama competition and ushers in a plethora of
movies spanning all of Sundance's competition, premiers and
spotlight categories.
In the world drama competition, "Lilting, a film by
Cambodian-born British filmmaker Hong Khaou, represents another
significant theme running through numerous films this year -
death and humanity.
"Lilting" is the story of an aging Chinese mother who loses
her son and thus her connection to the foreign world she lives
in as she is unable to speak English. But her late son's
boyfriend finds a way to connect with her beyond the lingual
barrier as they bond over grieving the same man.
Khaou, who moved to England at a young age with his family
as political refugees, said he mined deeply personal
experiences, from his own mother not speaking English and his
father passing away at a young age, to explore the unifying
nature of death.
"I wanted to explore how (the mother's) life would be if her
lifeline to the outside world was gone, how would she cope. And
that is such a rich, fertile ground to explore, because it's all
about communication, it's all about language," Khaou told
Reuters.
Other films that use death to explore existential crises
include "Jamie Marks is Dead," about a boy who dies and returns
as a ghost to visit his former classmate, and "Life After Beth,"
in which a young man must deal with his dead girlfriend
returning as a zombie.
One notable film exploring the topic of death through comedy
is actor-director Zach Braff's "Wish I was Here," in which a
35-year-old father suffers an existential crisis after his
father dies.
The film has already gained publicity after Braff used
crowd-sourced financing platform Kickstarter to fund the film,
something that Redford said Sundance reflects as digital
platforms become more prevalent in day-to-day life.
"Look at all the films in this festival that were financed
by Kickstarter. As these (platforms) come, I just want people to
know that we go with it and incorporate that into how we see
film," he said.
