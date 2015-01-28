By Piya Sinha-Roy
| PARK CITY, Utah
PARK CITY, Utah Jan 27 In the midst of the
Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, actors Suraj Sharma
and Tony Revolori found themselves comparing notes on
Hollywood's awards season, both having made their breakout in
films that stormed into the Oscars race.
Indian actor Sharma, the lead of 2012's Oscar-nominated
"Life of Pi," and Hispanic American actor Revolori, the star of
this year's quirky Oscar-nominated "The Grand Budapest Hotel,"
joked about etiquette required at the Oscars as they discussed
their role in "Umrika," which premiered at Sundance last week.
"Umrika," the Hindi word for America, follows Ramakant
(Sharma), a rural Indian boy whose older brother Udai
mysteriously vanishes after he embarks for a new life in
America.
But soon, detailed letters come from Udai, through which
Ramakant and his sheltered rural community live and learn
vicariously about "Umrika," a foreign land that embodies the
notion that anyone can make their dreams a possibility.
"The story for Rama is about finding this identity which is
set apart from the identity that is put upon him, so it's
overshadowing what is the truth," Sharma told Reuters.
"Umrika" is the only Indian entry at this year's Sundance
Film Festival, where it is competing in the world drama
competition.
"I was confronted with a lot of cliches growing up abroad,
so I wanted to playfully turn that around and create a portrait
of America as an exotic place through the eyes of these
villagers," said writer-director Prashant Nair.
While Sharma had the benefit of having Hindi as his native
language, Revolori learned the Hindi dialect of Bundeli from
scratch for "Umrika," in which he plays Ramakant's best friend
Lalu.
"I'm Hispanic and I don't have a lot of those head
movements. It's a lot of those things you'll see in the film
which you won't even notice, but I had to get it right," he
said.
Despite breaking out with high-profile films roles, both
Sharma, 21, and 18-year-old Revolori said they have encountered
challenges as actors of color.
This year's Oscars was criticized for its lack of racial
diversity in its acting nominees. "Grand Budapest Hotel" and
"Selma" are the only best picture nominees with actors of color
in its main cast.
"There's a lot of roles out there, and obviously they're
good enough for everyone, but it mostly gears towards a
Caucasian audience so they're casting more of them than they are
of us," Revolori said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)