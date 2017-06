PARK CITY, Utah Following is a list of winners at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, the top gathering for independent movies made outside of Hollywood's major studios.

The competition categories are grouped for drama films and documentaries in sections for U.S. films and world cinema.

U.S. DRAMA FILMS

Best Film, Jury Prize - "Fruitvale"

Best Film, Audience Award - "Fruitvale"

Directing - Jill Soloway, "Afternoon Delight"

Screenwriting - Lake Bell, "In A World"

Cinematography - Bradford Young, "Ain't Them Bodies Saints" and "Mother of George"

Special Jury Prize, ensemble acting - Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley, "The Spectacular Now"

Special Jury Prize, sound design - Shane Carruth, Johnny Marshall, "Upstream Color"

U.S. DOCUMENTARY FILMS

Best Documentary, Jury Prize - "Blood Brother"

Best Documentary, Audience Award - "Blood Brother"

Directing - Zachary Heinzerling, "Cutie and the Boxer"

Editing - Matthew Hamachek, "Gideon's Army"

Cinematography - Richard Rowley, "Dirty Wars"

Special Jury Prize - "Inequality for All" (tied), "American Promise" (tied)

WORLD CINEMA, DRAMA

Best Film, Jury Prize - "Jiseul"

Best Film, Audience Award - "Metro Manila"

Directing - "Crystal Fairy," Sebastian Silva

Screenwriting - "Wajma," Barmak Akram

Cinematography - "Lasting (Nieulotne)," Michal Englert

Special Jury Prize, artistic vision - "Circles"

WORLD CINEMA, DOCUMENTARY

Best Documentary, Jury Prize - "A River Changes Course"

Best Documentary, Audience Award - "The Square"

Directing - Tinatin Gurchiani, "The Machine Which Makes Everything Disappear"

Editing - Ben Stark, "The Summit"

Cinematography - Marc Silver, "Who is Dayani Cristal?"

Special Jury Prize, film - "Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer"

OTHER AWARDS

Shorts, Jury Prize - "The Whistle," Grzegorz Zariczny

Shorts, Audience Award - "Catnip: Egress To Oblivion," Jason Willis

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Peter Cooney)