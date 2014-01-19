By Piya Sinha-Roy
| PARK CITY, Utah
quarter-life crises of young adults in the critical and
commercial hit "Garden State" a decade ago, actor-director Zach
Braff turned his eye to examine the existential dilemmas faced
by parents in his new film "Wish I Was Here."
Braff plays 35-year-old Aidan Bloom, a struggling actor and
married father of two, who decides to home school his children
after the family can no longer afford the tuition for the
private Jewish school the kids attend.
As Aidan battles with his own spiritual beliefs while he
attempts to teach his "indoctrinated little matzo balls," he
must find the motivation to move into a new chapter in his life
and finally take responsibility for being a father who provides
for his family.
"Wish I Was Here" marks Braff's return to the prestigious
Sundance Film Festival exactly 10 years after he made his
directorial debut with "Garden State," a film that garnered the
actor-director critical praise and became a cult hit.
As an actor, Braff, 38, rose to prominence as daydreaming
doctor J.D. on television sitcom "Scrubs," and "Wish I Was Here"
sees him reunite with fellow "Scrubs" cast member Donald Faison,
who plays a small role.
Braff, who co-wrote the film with his brother, Adam, told
the audience at the movie's premiere this weekend that "Wish I
Was Here" reflected the personal experiences that the two of
them have had in their lives.
"'Garden State' was all the things me and my 25-year-old
friends were obsessing about and talking about and worried
about," Braff said. "With this, my brother and I are sharing the
things we're talking about. He's got two young children, so what
are the things he's wrestling with and teaching them? For me,
it's my own spirituality." Braff does not have children.
He blends moments of levity and gravity in his film, from a
rabbi on a Segway driving into a wall to his dying father, Gabe,
wanting to make amends with his two sons. In one poignant
moment, Gabe, played by actor Mandy Patinkin, says, "When life
becomes tragic, it always circles back to comedy," something
that "Wish I Was Here" plays with throughout.
The film's final touching scenes brought tears to most in
the premiere's audience, generating a standing ovation for
Braff.
"With films, the ones I love the most are the ones that are
someone's unique story," the director said. "This is a unique
story. No one else could tell this story that my brother and I
wrote."
THE FILM THAT KICKSTARTER MADE
"Wish I Was Here" has already gained buzz after Braff sought
partial funding through crowdsourcing website Kickstarter in
April 2013, raising $2 million within 48 hours and $3 million
overall from more than 46,000 people.
Braff said he was encouraged by his producer, Stacey Sher,
to use Kickstarter after being discouraged by traditional
methods of funding that would force him and his brother to make
significant sacrifices in their script.
"(Sher) said it is kind of ballsy to put yourself out there
... but if it were to work, there would be no compromises, you
and your brother could make the film you had in your brain, with
all its weirdness," the filmmaker said.
The project also drew a strong cast of well-known names.
Actress Kate Hudson plays Aidan's wife, Sarah, who supports her
husband's acting dreams but also finds herself masking her own
unhappiness and frustrations of being the sole provider for the
family as she struggles through a mundane job.
Josh Gad plays Aidan's reclusive brother, Noah, who is stuck
in a state of permanent adolescence, while Joey King plays
Aidan's pre-teen daughter, Grace, who is upset at leaving her
Jewish school where she found comfort in faith. In one scene,
Grace shaves her head, which King did for real on camera.
"That was a really scary experience for me but it was a
growing experience for my career," the young actress said.
The film also features a small appearance by actor James
Avery, who passed away in December. Braff said the actor, best
known for playing Uncle Phil in long-running 1990s situation
comedy "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," improvised the jokes for
his scene.
"I'm glad that the last thing he did on film gets a giant
laugh; I think he'd be happy about that," Braff said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)