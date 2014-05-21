LOS ANGELES May 21 Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. studio on Wednesday unveiled the title of director
Zack Snyder's anticipated superhero sequel, "Batman v Superman:
Dawn of Justice," in which the two legendary DC Comics heroes
will face off.
The film, scheduled for release on May 6, 2016, is the
follow-up to last year's "Man of Steel," which grossed $668
million in worldwide ticket sales.
"Dawn of Justice" will see Henry Cavill reprise his role as
Superman opposite "Argo" actor and director Ben Affleck as
Batman, a choice that split many fans of the franchise.
The film will also star Amy Adams as Lois Lane and Jesse
Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey)