LONDON, June 2 Actress Salma Hayek teams up with
Italian director Matteo Garrone for fantasy horror film "Tale of
Tales", a collaboration she describes as a "dream come true".
The actress plays a queen desperate to have a baby in the
movie, which also stars Vincent Cassel and John C. Reilly.
"I was a huge fan of Matteo and it was kind of like a dream
come true," Hayek said at the film's London premiere on
Wednesday night of the "Gomorrah" and "Reality" filmmaker.
"I was so, so happy when he called."
"Tale of Tales" hits UK and Irish cinemas on June 17.
(Reporting By Saskia O'Donoghue; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian)