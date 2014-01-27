LOS ANGELES Jan 27 Oscar-winning filmmaker
Quentin Tarantino is suing media outlet Gawker for copyright
infringement in a U.S. district court in Los Angeles, after the
website published links to download the script for his latest
movie, entitled "The Hateful Eight."
In court documents filed on Monday, writer-director
Tarantino claimed Gawker Media promoted and disseminated
"unauthorized downloadable copies of the leaked unreleased
complete screenplay."
The filmmaker is seeking more than $1 million in damages.
The lawsuit also names website AnonFiles.com, which the
Gawker article linked to, and which contains downloads of
Tarantino's 146-page script.
The website allows users to upload and download files
anonymously, and in its terms and conditions it says users can
be held responsible for "illegal and/or copyright infringement
material." It adds "do not upload anything that violates local
law. Illegal files will be removed."
As of Monday, Gawker's story, first published on Jan. 23,
was still live along with links to download the original script
on AnonFiles.com. Gawker founder Nick Denton did not immediately
respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Tarantino, 50, is known for his edgy, gritty films that fuse
dark humor with violence, including 1994's "Pulp Fiction" and
2012's "Django Unchained," both of which earned him Oscar wins
for best original screenplay.
The lawsuit details how Tarantino discovered that a copy of
his latest screenplay had been leaked publicly on Jan. 21, which
he addressed in an interview with film industry website Deadline
Hollywood.
Tarantino said he was "very, very depressed" at the leak and
scrapped his plans to make the movie, saying that he would
publish the script instead.
