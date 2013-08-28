LOS ANGELES Aug 28 The Telluride Film Festival,
one of the United States' top movie events and early Oscar
showcase, will feature films from directors Jason Reitman, Joel
and Ethan Coen, and Alexander Payne, the festival said on
Wednesday.
Reitman's drama "Labor Day," which also plays in September's
Toronto International Film Festival, will have its world
premiere on Friday at the movie gathering in the Colorado town
most famous for its ski slopes.
The film stars Oscar-winner Kate Winslet and is based on the
novel by Joyce Maynard, which tells the story of a mother and
son who accidentally bring an escaped prisoner into their lives.
The festival, in its 40th year, opens on Thursday and
concludes on Sept. 2. It will screen 27 feature films, which are
announced only the day before the festival begins.
Telluride runs alongside Italy's Venice Film Festival and
ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival, which each
traditionally set the stage for the favorites heading into next
year's Hollywood awards season.
Telluride has been a springboard in the past for films
seeking Oscar buzz and critical praise. Most notably
little-known British drama "Slumdog Millionaire" premiered at
the festival in 2008 before going on to win eight Academy
Awards, including best picture.
Other prominent films to be shown include Joel and Ethan
Coen's "Inside Llewyn Davis" about a 1960's Greenwich Village
folk singer and Alexander Payne's drama "Nebraska" about a
father-and-son road trip. Both of the films played at Cannes
Film Festival in France earlier this year.
French drama "Blue Is the Warmest Color," voted the top film
at Cannes, and Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Errol Morris'
"The Unknown Known" about form U.S. Defense Secretary Donald
Rumsfeld will also highlight the Telluride festival.
The festival will also screen "Gravity," a 3D space movie
starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock as astronauts
stranded in space, that premiered in Venice on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa
Shumaker)