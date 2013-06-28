Usher, Lauryn Hill to perform at Montreux Jazz Festival
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organisers said on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES The popular "Terminator" film franchise will be resurrected in a new stand-alone trilogy, with the first installment slated to open in theaters on June 26, 2015, Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures said on Thursday.
The "Terminator" franchise about an assassin cyborg portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger has grossed more than $1 billion over three films since it debuted in 1984.
It is unknown if Schwarzenegger, 65, will reprise his most famous role.
A fourth film in the franchise, "Terminator Salvation," was released in 2009 without the former body builder, who was the governor of California at the time.
The 2015 film will be produced by Annapurna Pictures, which also produced 2013's Oscar nominee "Zero Dark Thirty," and Skydance Productions.
Paramount is a subsidiary of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O). (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Stacey Joyce)
MEZIERES, Switzerland Usher, Lauryn Hill, Macy Gray and Erykah Badu are booked to perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival during its 51st edition, organisers said on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY Videos showing Mexico City subway riders reacting to close-ups of men's' buttocks and subway seats with moulded penises were part of a bold advertising campaign launched recently by UN Women, an arm of the United Nations.
VILNIUS A professor said on Thursday he had found a copy of Lithuania's lost declaration of independence languishing in a German archive, an achievement hailed by authorities as the discovery of the nation's "birth certificate".