By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, June 30 Arnold Schwarzenegger may
be older but that does not stop him from destroying his younger
self, as the former governor of California returns to one of his
most recognizable roles in "Terminator: Genisys."
The film, out in theaters on Wednesday, opens a new chapter
for the "Terminator" franchise, with a slew of new cast members
joining Schwarzenegger, including "Game of Thrones" actress
Emilia Clarke and "Divergent" star Jai Courtney.
The story follows resistance fighter Kyle Reese (Courtney)
traveling back in time to 1984, the year of the first
"Terminator" film, to save Sarah Connor (Clarke) from a cyborg
humanoid assassin, the Terminator.
But he soon finds the events of the past have already been
altered, taking him and Connor on a new mission to fight the
killer artificial intelligence entity Skynet, with help from
Schwarzenegger's older, greyer Terminator, Connor's protector.
"I said I'd be delighted to play the Terminator again,
especially after 30 years of having starred in the first one,
but we have to have a great story and a great script otherwise
it won't work," Schwarzenegger, 67, told Reuters.
In the opening of "Genisys," Schwarzenegger's aging
Terminator comes face to face with his Terminator from 31 years
ago. Thanks to special effects trickery, the two engage in a
fight as a tongue-in-cheek throwback.
"It's very easy to underestimate what he's doing with that
character and what he's done throughout this entire franchise,
because we see he's a machine, so there's a rigidity to it, but
its very carefully crafted," said Courtney.
Viacom Inc-owned Paramount Pictures' "Genisys" was
made for $155 million and is projected by BoxOffice.com to open
with $28 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters this weekend.
For Clarke, playing out Sarah's father-daughter relationship
with the Terminator allowed Schwarzenegger to bring something
new to his now iconic role.
"He's brought new wisdom, new experience, a new sensitivity
to the role that he is reprising of himself," she said.
Courtney said he found a new way to approach Kyle Reese.
"We were really interested in finding the vulnerability with
that character, and there's great relationships to explore, not
only with his fascination with regards to Sarah and his
responsibility to her," he said.
"You've got this very interesting, twisted family world."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)