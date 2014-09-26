By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Film director Martin Scorsese
knew making a documentary about a revered literary review would
be a challenge, so he approached "The 50 Year Argument" like a
piece of music, using interviews and archival footage to convey
the emotion.
In the film, which airs on premium cable channel HBO on
Monday, Oscar-winner Scorsese and co-director David Tedeschi
take a behind-the-scenes look at The New York Review of Books,
which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year and has
influenced generations of writers and readers alike.
"I remember discovering it on the newspaper stand in '63
when it first came out," Scorsese said. "It still has an impact
on me."
"The 50 Year Argument" details the review's founding through
a series of timely coincidences - a New York newspaper strike,
dissatisfaction with how books were being written about and a
dinner party conversation.
Poet Robert Lowell and his wife, literary critic and author
Elizabeth Hardwick, discussed the idea with editor and publisher
Jason Epstein and his wife, Barbara. They turned to their friend
Robert B. Silvers to edit it. Barbara Epstein, who died in 2006,
joined him.
"We were not seeking to be part of the establishment; we
were seeking to examine the establishment," Silvers, 84, who is
still the editor, says in the film.
Although it began with the intent of reviewing books and
championing writers, during its five decades it has grown into
an institution, reporting on the arts, politics and major news
ranging from Vietnam to Iraq with commentary from leading
writers and thinkers.
"It really was a challenge," said Scorsese, "how to make it
exciting and interesting to a young generation when information
is immediate to them and opinions are everywhere."
Scorsese found the emotional and visual impact he needed in
the people interviewed for the film, including Silvers in his
cramped, book-filled office; linguist Noam Chomsky and Irish
playwright Colm Toibin as well as archival footage of writers
Susan Sontag, James Baldwin and others.
"I thought maybe to structure it like a piece of music and
the music would be the words and the people's faces, and then
the words themselves up on the screen," Scorsese explained.
In the film, author Zoe Heller speaks about the review's
honesty and bravery in publishing stories that other newspapers
would shy away from. Toibin talks about the sensuousness of
ideas and attests to the review's impact on him and the lives of
residents of far-away Dublin.
Writer Michael Greenberg also recounts covering the Occupy
Wall Street protests and Yasmine El Rashidi describes the
reaction and aftermath of writing about demonstrations in Cairo
when her reports went against the grain of what other news
organizations were saying.
The trade magazine Variety found the film "an incisive
portrait of a vanguard cultural institution," while the
Hollywood Reporter described it as "a handsome and stimulating
documentary."
"The 50 Year Argument is not a major Scorsese work. But it
is a warm, engaging, celebratory love letter from one New York
institution to another," it added.
