Lawrence Ho (2nd-L), chief executive officer of Melco Crown Entertainment, his wife Sharon, singer Mariah Carey (2nd-R) and Australian billionaire James Packer (R), co-chairman of Melco Crown Entertainment, pose on the red carpet before the opening ceremony of Studio City and the premiere of the short film 'The Audition' in Macau, China, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio reacts in front of lion dances during a news conference for short film 'The Audition' at Melco Crown's Studio City in Macau, China October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Australian billionaire James Packer (L), co-chairman of Melco Crown Entertainment, and U.S. actor Robert De Niro attend a news conference for short film 'The Audition' at Melco Crown's Studio City in Macau, China October 27,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

U.S. director Martin Scorsese attends a news conference for the short film 'The Audition' at Melco Crown's Studio City in Macau, China October 27,2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Lawrence Ho (L-R), chief executive officer of Melco Crown Entertainment, U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio, actor Robert De Niro, director Martin Scorsese, producer Brett Ratner and James Packer, co-chairman of Melco Crown Entertainment, pose for photos after a news conference for the short film 'The Audition' in Macau, China October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

MACAU Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have both starred in several Martin Scorsese films. Now the veteran director has pitted his two collaborators against each other in "The Audition", with both vying for the same role.

The 15-minute film, a multimillion-dollar short movie promoting the opening of Melco Crown Entertainment's new casino in Macau, sees Scorsese, De Niro and DiCaprio playing themselves, and even Brad Pitt makes an appearance.

Originally slated to screen at the Venice Film Festival in September, "The Audition" premiered on Tuesday as the Hollywood-themed Studio City resort opened its doors.

"The premise of this competition was very humorous for both of us because we've both done a lot of films with Mr Scorsese," DiCaprio told a news conference. "So what would it be like if we both showed up at this casino; we're competing for the same role but we didn't know it yet."

Scorsese, known for films such as "Goodfellas" and "Gangs of New York", said he wrote the script with his "Wolf of Wall Street" collaborator Terence Winter.

"A short film is even tougher in a way because it has to be a film. It has to be not something that is a prologue to a bigger work, it has to be contained in of itself," he said.

"We all pulled together and we came up with these ideas ... and we shot five days straight. We also tried to make it a heightened ..., not biographical but reality-based with humour about ourselves."

Melco Crown's $3.2 billion Studio City is its third casino in the southern Chinese territory of Macau.

(Reporting by Reuters Television in Macau; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich)