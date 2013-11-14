By Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 14 Waiting 14 years to deliver
the sequel to wedding film "The Best Man" gave director Malcolm
D. Lee an advantage few sequels in franchise-happy Hollywood
enjoy: time to let his characters mature and grow before
thrusting them back onto the big screen.
Now Lee is back with "The Best Man Holiday," a
Christmas-themed comedy-drama in U.S. cinemas on Friday that
brings back the nine stars of 1999's "The Best Man" for a
reunion that tests marriages and friendships at their lowest
moments.
"I never really wanted to do a sequel," said Lee, who has
also directed 2002 African-American comedy "Undercover Brother"
and the 2013 horror satire "Scary Movie 5."
"I set out to make a movie that would stand the test of
time," the 43-year-old filmmaker added. "If I would ever
consider doing a sequel, it would be like 10 years later when
they (the characters) had a chance to live some life."
And living life they have.
Main character Harper Stewart, played by Taye Diggs, was
about to strike it big as an author in "The Best Man," but the
sequel finds him out of work, laid off from his university
professorship, and unable to sell his latest novel.
Football player Lance Sullivan, played by Morris Chestnut,
is now a professional star on the cusp of breaking an all-time
rushing record; and Jordan Armstrong, portrayed by Nia Long, is
an Emmy-winning executive at TV news network MSNBC.
The film, which is distributed by Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures, is expected to debut in second place at the
North American box office this weekend with an estimated $24.5
million in sales, behind big-budget action film "Thor: The Dark
World", according to boxoffice.com.
CHARACTERS, ACTORS AGE TOGETHER
The movie's action is set in motion when Lance's wife Mia
(Monica Calhoun) invites the seven old friends who have grown
apart by jobs, distance and personal grudges to their mansion
for Christmas, all while Lance chases the record.
Terrence Howard plays forever-bachelor Quentin Spivey, while
Harold Perrineau portrays the private school head Julian Murch
and Melissa De Sousa plays the snobbish, spiteful Shelby, a
fictional star on the "Real Housewives" TV reality series.
Lee, the cousin of director Spike Lee who also produced both
films, said he began jotting down ideas for a sequel in 2006,
but it was not until 2011 when he was able to get the cast
together again in one room and pitched them the idea.
One advantage of having more than a decade between the first
film and its upcoming sequel has been the professional and
personal growth among the actors, Long said.
"We've accomplished things, we've become parents, some of us
are married," said Long, who won the best actress award at the
NAACP Image Awards for "The Best Man."
One lesson Long took away from her career-driven character
was the need to be vulnerable and open to love.
"In your 30s you think you know everything, but you really
don't know very much, so to be able to revisit her years later
is fun because I can bring some of my personal experiences along
with the character's trajectory," she said.
Each character finds their relationship with one another
tested in the lead-up to Christmas, in particular when Mia
reveals she is suffering from cancer.
Lee said he wanted the story to strike at the heart of
humanity through friendship, love and faith.
"These are all very universal themes that any human being,
no matter what color can relate to, but particularly for African
Americans it holds a very special place," Lee said.