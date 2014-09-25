By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 As the hipsters of
animation, Portland, Oregon-based Laika studios is not afraid to
play on the fringe with its latest film "The Boxtrolls," and its
lead stars are not your average cute animated monsters.
"We're never going to make things that are middle of the
road or inoffensive," said Laika's President Travis Knight.
"The Boxtrolls," out in U.S. theaters on Friday, makes stars
out of its odd, grotesque little grunting green monsters who are
named after the cardboard boxes they wear, such as Fish and
Shoe. The creatures are feared by the residents of the whimsical
town Cheesebridge for their alleged human-eating traits.
""We could have gone the standard animation route where they
aren't really monsters. They're fuzzy little adorable balls of
fluff, but that plays against the basic idea of something being
marginalized for what they look like," Knight said.
"This society hates these things because of appearance and
how they've been presented."
Laika, the independent studio behind 2009's "Coraline" and
2012's "ParaNorman," both nominated for Oscars, prides itself on
creating aesthetically different tales from other animation
studios such as Disney, Pixar and DreamWorks.
"Family films have become more watered down because you're
trying to be calculating populous in your approach, where you
have to appeal to every possible demographic," Knight said.
Laika's selling point lies in hand-made artistry, creating
miniature physical sets and puppets and using stop-motion
animation, where each frame was positioned by hand and captured
by camera by 400 artists working over 18 months. The only
computer-generated imagery used was to build the backdrop to the
physical sets.
Based on books by British author Alan Snow and inspired by
British comedy troupe Monty Python, "The Boxtrolls" tells a
coming-of-age tale with a Dickensian twist.
The Boxtrolls are forced to hide underground, where they are
raising an orphaned human boy they name Eggs, as the hideous
Archibald Snatcher attempts to climb to high society by
capturing and eliminating the misunderstood monsters.
Eggs comes to the Boxtrolls' rescue and tries to find his
own identity with the help of Winnie, an upper class child who
is trying to communicate with her aristocratic father.
While the story is predominantly British in tone and cast,
led by Ben Kingsley as the voice of Snatcher and "Game of
Thrones" star Isaac Hempstead Wright as Eggs, with American
actors Elle Fanning and Tracy Morgan also donning English
accents, the directors feel the story would appeal to a wide
audience.
"It's an universal story," said co-director Anthony Stacchi.
"It's the journey from innocence to experience, ... a naive
little boy growing up, and I can see those from Iran, China,
from anywhere in the world."
"The Boxtrolls" earned mixed reviews from critics, with The
Hollywood Reporter calling it "stubbornly unappealing," while UK
film magazine Empire praised its mixture of "slapstick and
silliness" and "nefarious plots."
It is projected by BoxOffice.com to make $14 million in its
opening weekend.
