LOS ANGELES Jan 11 Lead actor Michael Keaton,
director John Lee Hancock and other cast members on Wednesday
night premiered "The Founder", a biopic about Ray Kroc, who
turned the McDonald brothers' fast food eatery into one of the
biggest franchises in the world.
The film shows how Kroc, a struggling travelling salesman of
milkshake makers, convinced brothers Mac and Dick McDonald to
expand their diner business across America.
When their partnership broke down over quality control
issues and other differences, Kroc proved himself to be a tough
businessman intent on retaining control of the franchise.
"Ray Kroc was like a lot of Americans who came from
immigrant families, that's who we are and that's a great
thing...a bootstraps kinds of guy", said Keaton, who plays Kroc
in the film.
But Nick Offerman, who plays Dick McDonald, saw the film's
appeal differently.
"The cast is riddled with good-looking white men that are
very well-spoken, from Ivy League colleges," he said. "It's the
epitome of American capitalism...the greatest representation of
having as much flash and facade as possible, backed up by as
little integrity as possible."
At the premiere, the cast also spoke about their previous
job experiences in the dining industry, with Keaton pointing
just up the street to where he said he had got fired from a
restaurant at which he had worked for just a day-and-a-half.
"My first job was shucking oysters at a place called 'The
Boston Sea Party' in Denver, Colorado, said John Carroll Lynch,
who stars as Mac McDonald, "which is 1,500 miles from any ocean,
so I'd never seen an oyster before."
"The Founder" hits U.S. theatres on January 20.
(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Karishma Singh)