NEW YORK Feb 2 The Oscar-nominated documentary
"The Gatekeepers" focuses on Israel, but its director says that
all countries can gain insight about the risks that arise if
secretive security agencies operate without adequate restraints.
In "The Gatekeepers," six former heads of Israeli internal
security and intelligence agency Shin Bet reflect on their
failures and successes in gathering information on state
enemies, orchestrating secret operations and tracking
militants. They also offer some unexpected perspectives on the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"I found myself more attracted to those who doubt, those who
ask themselves questions," director Dror Moreh told Reuters. "I
am always afraid of people who don't have questions, who don't
doubt."
The English- and Hebrew-language film opened in New York and
Los Angeles on Friday, and premieres in the UK in April,
following a brief run at the end of 2012 that qualified it for
its Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.
The film will compete at the Feb. 24 Oscar ceremony with "5
Broken Cameras," a view of the Middle East conflict seen through
Palestinian eyes, AIDS documentary "How to Survive a Plague,"
military rape film "The Invisible War," and "Searching for Sugar
Man" about a U.S. folk singer who becomes a South African pop
icon.
Beginning with Avraham Shalom, who oversaw the Shin Bet from
1980 to 1986, "The Gatekeepers" covers the period through Yuval
Diskin, whose tenure ended in 2011.
The former security chiefs discuss events such as the
agency-ordered killing of two Palestinian bus hijackers, a plot
by Jewish extremists to blow up the Dome of the Rock shrine in
Jerusalem, the 1995 assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak
Rabin, and the role the agency plays in the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict.
DEFINING TORTURE
Always present is a struggle to balance security with ethics
and politics, and several of the men discuss the scandals the
agency faced over the use of what Shin Bet terms "exceptional
practices" in interrogations.
Moreh draws parallels between Israel's debates about ethical
security practices and the United States' struggle to define
torture and regulate its own practices in its war on terrorism.
"I think at the end of the day any organization that has so
much power like those clandestine organizations - Shin Bet, CIA,
FBI, Mossad - has to have the law above it giving guidelines,"
he said.
"When there was no oversight of the judicial system on those
organizations, they acted as if there was no law, in terms of
interrogating people, torturing, killing."
He blames what he calls murky or non-existent regulations
for practices that have sparked public anger worldwide, from the
use of waterboarding to the abuse of prisoners by American
soldiers at Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison.
"They were stupid Americans who the system gave absolute
power over other human beings," Moreh said. "They weren't
trained to deal with that, they weren't trained in
interrogating, and this is what led to what happened in Abu
Ghraib."
The former security chiefs' reflections are a mixture of
affirmation and regret, but all six agree that the only way for
their country to achieve peace is to work with Palestinians
instead of against them.
They criticize Israeli politicians for turning a blind eye
to settlements in occupied Palestinian territory, and for
sometimes dealing lightly with Jewish extremists.
Ami Ayalon, who headed Shin Bet from 1996 to 2000, summed up
their collective thoughts, saying, "We win every battle, but
lose the war."
Moreh believes that solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
is the most important issue facing Israel and hopes U.S.
President Barack Obama will take a more active role in
diplomatic efforts in his second term.
"I think this is like two kindergarten children - the
Palestinians and the Israelis - who need the kindergarten
caretaker to help them," he said. "They need a grown-up to tell
them, 'Enough! Israel, Palestine, this is what you need to do,
do it.'"
