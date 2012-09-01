LOS ANGELES Aug 31 The third film in the
upcoming "Hobbit" movie trilogy will be released worldwide in
July 2014, the movie studios behind the venture said on Friday,
and the second film now has a new name.
The third film -- "The Hobbit: There and Back Again" -- will
open in movie theaters on July 18, 2014 - just seven months
after the newly titled second film "The Hobbit: The Desolation
of Smaug" arrives on Dec. 13, 2013. The second film originally
carried the "There and Back Again" title.
The first film, "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" starring
British actor Martin Freeman as Bilbo Baggins, has already been
set for a Dec. 14, 2012 opening.
Director Peter Jackson, Time Warner Inc's Warner
Bros. and New Line Cinema, and MGM announced in July that the
3D-film adaptation of the classic novel by J.R.R. Tolkien would
be split into three films rather than the two originally
envisaged.
Warner Bros. executives said they believed the third movie
would play well in the summer - the most lucrative period for
the movie industry and the launch pad for action-packed
blockbusters.
"We wanted to have a shorter gap between the second and
third films of 'The Hobbit' trilogy. Opening in July affords us
not only the perfect summer tentpole, but fans will have less
time to wait for the finale of this epic adventure," Dan
Fellman, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros. said
in a statement.
"The Hobbit" is the prequel to Tolkien's epic fantasy "The
Lord of the Rings" which Jackson made into three Oscar-winning
films about 10 years ago.