| LOS ANGELES, March 25
LOS ANGELES, March 25 Can lightning strike twice
for "Twilight Saga" author Stephenie Meyer?
Meyer trades vampires for alien beings in her latest
book-to-film endeavor, "The Host," opening in U.S. movie
theaters on Friday.
Film distributor Open Road hopes the film will attract
millions of "Twilight" fans and be the first of a new
franchise, but Meyer says she Is not trying to emulate the
success that took her from unknown to one of the world's
best-selling young adult authors.
"I'm not trying to have another 'Twilight' phenomenon, so
for me there's not a lot of pressure," Meyer, 39, told Reuters.
"All I wanted from this was for it to be really great movie.
I wanted to see the visions in my head on the screen and be
happy with it. That's been accomplished."
Like the "Twilight" series about a romance between a human,
a vampire and a werewolf that took more than $3.3 billion at the
global box office, "The Host" is also a love triangle with a
female at the center. But that's where the similarities end.
"The Host" is a futuristic apocalyptic romance about alien
souls who invade and take over the human race. But the story
takes place mostly in the imagination of the lead character,
giving Meyer some initial doubts about how the book would
translate to the big screen.
"I didn't think you could film it, Meyer said. "The whole
thing happens inside one person's head. I didn't think it could
be visual. It wasn't until director Andrew Niccol got involved.
He is the most visual person and laid it all out for me. Then it
was like, oh, okay."
"The Host" stars Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, 18, as
stubborn and determined Melanie Stryder, whose body is taken
over by an alien named Wanda who wants to do good in the body in
which she was placed.
Both live together in Melanie's body, first as enemies, then
as friends who eventually partner up to help save the human
race. Romantic relations get complicated when Melanie is
reunited with her boyfriend (Max Irons), but Wanda begins to
fall for his friend (Jake Abel).
Meyer, whose four "Twilight" novels have sold more than 100
million copies worldwide, is working on writing two more books
in the "The Host" series.
INFORMED BY RELIGION
"I aspire to be like Wanda," Meyer said. "I wish I could
always be peaceful like her and choose the right thing. That's
my dream of what I should be like. That's how the character came
about.
"I'm a religious person and so you always have that idea of
perfection in front of you. It's frustrating. But I'm getting
better with age."
Meyer was raised as a Mormon and attends church every Sunday
with her husband of nearly 20 years and their three sons.
But she said she never deliberately puts any religious sub
texts in her work, although her beliefs do seep into her
characters.
"My characters almost always think about the bigger question
of 'Where did I come from? Why am I here? Where am I going?'"
she said. "In other (people's) novels, most characters never
think about what's beyond their own experience."
Meyer has branched out into film production, taking a role
as a producer on "The Host" that made her part of every decision
taken on the film.
Her production company, Fickle Fish Films, with producing
partner Meghan Hibbett, has a mandate of bringing
literature-based projects to the screen.
It recently produced "Austenland," a romantic comedy
inspired by classic novel "Pride and Prejudice." The movie was
shown at the Sundance Film Festival in January.
After promotion duties for "The Host" are over, Meyer will
focus on the next novel in the series, although writing will be
different now because she'll be picturing Ronan as Melanie
Stryder.
"Saoirse Ronan has gotten in my head a little bit," said
Meyer. "When I go home and jump into the writing again, it will
be interesting to see how much I can get back to my Melanie."
