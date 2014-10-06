By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 6 At the beginning of his
latest film "The Judge," Robert Downey Jr. could be mistaken for
playing the arrogant yet charming Tony Stark, the billionaire
alter-ego of superhero Iron Man.
But soon the braggadocious armor sheds away and the film
centers on a fractured relationship and generational disconnect
between a father, played by veteran actor Robert Duvall, and his
misunderstood son.
"The Judge," out in U.S. theaters on Friday and distributed
by Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros., sees two Hollywood
stalwarts face off in an intimate drama that takes place in and
out of the courtroom.
Downey, 49, plays Hank Palmer, a charismatic lawyer who
enjoys bending the rule book and earns big bucks in the city,
while Duvall, 83, plays a town judge in rural Indiana who is
revered for his honesty and integrity.
When the Palmer family matriarch dies, Hank grudgingly
returns home and tries to reconnect with his stubborn father as
they become entangled in a murder mystery.
"I just love the divide that's between Joe Palmer and Hank
Palmer, that there's been 20 years of misunderstanding," Downey
said. "Hank just wants to be understood, but he really has to
come to understand this great man."
Downey channels the confident persona he inhabits in
Marvel's "Iron Man" franchise and as the fictional British
detective in the "Sherlock Holmes" films, but slowly strips away
the arrogance to reveal Hank's vulnerability.
"They're these two men from different generations who have
come to some sort of peace with each other," Downey said.
As Hank is pulled back to small town life, he evaluates his
relationships with his older brother Glen (Vincent D'Onofrio), a
former high school athlete, and his younger brother Dale (Jeremy
Strong), who documents his family's journey with a Super 8 video
camera.
Hank also finds himself facing two very different lawyers in
the courtroom - the friendly C.P. Kennedy (Dax Shepard), who
deals antiques on the side, and Dwight Dickham, the
straight-talking prosecutor (Billy Bob Thornton).
"I'm usually being prosecuted," Thornton, who plays a lawyer
for the first time in his career, said with a laugh.
"It was hard to overcome the fact that I was prosecuting
Duvall, who I'm very close to. So I had to just forget about
that being him."
"The Judge" is the first film from Team Downey, the
production company started by Downey and his wife, Susan.
It sees Downey take on a more serious role to the action and
comedy fare he has inhabited in recent years. While Downey's
wife said the actor didn't make the decision to take on drama
intentionally, she praised his nuanced performance.
"I think that Robert, the subtlety of what he's brought to
Hank, and the raw experience that you go from seeing the guy we
recognize from other movies in the beginning and watch that
being stripped away and seeing the journey he goes on, I feel
like sometimes that's undervalued," Susan Downey said.
