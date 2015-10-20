LONDON Oct 20 "Fast & Furious" actor Vin Diesel
swaps the world of speeding cars for the supernatural in "The
Last Witch Hunter", playing a man destined to kill witches for
all eternity to save humanity.
The action star has plenty of stunts and fights in the
fantasy adventure, which also stars Michael Caine and "Game of
Thrones" actress Rose Leslie.
"I was doing fight choreography for over a month and it kind
of all changes when you have a propane tank strapped to your
back and a flaming sword," Diesel said at the film's London
premiere on Monday night.
"If you're off a couple of inches your whole wardrobe will
go up in flames."
Caine portrays Dolan 36th in the movie, a mentor to Diesel's
lead character Kaulder.
"I'm very experienced so it was simple and the part was
lovely ... and it was short," Caine said.
"I didn't spend 10 weeks getting up at half past six in the
morning, I only did two weeks on the picture."
"The Last Witch Hunter" hits cinemas worldwide starting from
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Helena Williams; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian)