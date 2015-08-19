(In 8th paragraph, corrects the year of Mars Curiosity rover
By Piya Sinha-Roy
PASADENA, Calif. Aug 19 When Matt Damon needed
to play an astronaut stranded on Mars, he and director Ridley
Scott were able to turn to U.S. space agency NASA to make the
extreme circumstances of "The Martian" as scientifically
accurate as possible.
"We're kind of on the cusp of being able to do everything
that happens in the movie," Damon told Reuters, speaking of
space exploration.
"With the right funding and the right attention, these are
the kinds of things that we will be exploring in the very near
future and this is going to be a part of our kids' lives."
"The Martian," based on Andy Weir's 2011 novel of the same
name, follows Astronaut Mark Watney (Damon) who is stranded on
Mars after his team, led by actress Jessica Chastain's Captain
Lewis, presume he is dead in the aftermath of a powerful Martian
storm.
With no means of communicating and the next manned mission
to Mars four years away, Watney tries to survive on the deserted
lands of Mars, using his skills as a botanist to grow food using
Martian soil.
On Wednesday, Fox released the second trailer for the film,
which highlighted Watney's determination to survive on Mars as
well as his dry wit, while unknown to him, the National
Aeronautics and Space Administration must decide whether to try
to rescue him.
"(Weir) really got this guy with this great sense of humor,
really smart and really capable guy, but somebody who has that
great kind of gallows humor that people who do this kind of work
tend to have," Damon said.
To mark the release of the trailer, Fox hosted an event on
Tuesday with Damon at NASA and its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in
Pasadena, California, which specializes in planetary science and
launched the Mars Curiosity rover in 2011.
Journalists were given tours of the facilities and given
explanations why "The Martian" could reflect how humans could
live on Mars in the near future.
"As soon as Ridley contacted us and we recognized that he
wanted to paint that really accurate picture, it was easy for us
to endorse the movie and then provide whatever kind of
consultation and advice he needed to be able to execute on it,"
said Jim Green, director of NASA's planetary science arm.
