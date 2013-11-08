By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 8 "The Motel Life," a gritty
brotherhood drama that plays out among the down and out in
Nevada's seedy underbelly, begins and ends with the inevitable:
death.
In between it is open to interpretation, says its
soft-spoken star Emile Hirsch, who plays Frank, the bright and
devoted younger brother to the emotionally troubled Jerry Lee,
portrayed by Stephen Dorff.
"You could say it's a nihilist drama about the inevitability
of sadness or you could view it as an uplifting story about how
love for your brother transcends time and space," Hirsch said in
an interview.
The independent film directed by brothers Alan and Gabriel
Polsky will be released in the United States on Friday, a year
after its debut at the Rome Film Fest, where it won the audience
award as well as best screenplay and cinematography prizes.
The film is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by
Willy Vlautin.
It tells the story of the fatherless and heavy-drinking
Flannigan brothers who drift from motel to motel in Nevada after
their mother's death when they are young, scraping by with odd
jobs.
"It didn't really matter about what material possessions
they had," said Hirsch, who is best known for his role as hiker
Christopher McCandless in the acclaimed 2007 biopic "Into the
Wild." "Even though they were in hard-luck circumstances, they
both stuck up for each other."
The brothers' lives are shaken once more when Jerry Lee
accidentally hits and kills a teenage cyclist during a snowstorm
in Reno, Nevada. Panicked, he dumps the body near a hospital and
flees.
REAL LIVE VERSUS DESIRE
Crushed with guilt, Jerry Lee shoots himself in the leg, and
his indefinite hospital stay forces Frank to dream up another
escape from their troubles, all before the Reno police close in.
Hirsch said the main challenge he faced in playing Frank,
who pushes the film's action along, was the character's laconic
nature and the film's sparse dialogue.
"He's limited by not talking a lot, so it was sort of like,
'How can I make this character who doesn't really talk that much
- how can I find my way into him that's interesting or bring him
to life that the author intended?'" Hirsch said.
The film punctuates its action with animated vignettes that
center around Frank's storytelling gift, one that he often uses
to cheer Jerry Lee with tall tales of a glorified, imagined past
of their parents and their own indigent life on the road.
"They live in such a rudimentary hopeless lifestyle," Hirsch
said. "To them, life can be sort of mundane ... and I feel like
Frank's stories are sort of like the gatekeeper to the world of
hope and imagination for Jerry Lee."
Frank's stories juxtapose life how the brothers live it -
hand to mouth and, often, bottle to lips - with life how they
desire it.
"He's sort of able to weave these tales that take them out
of this place," Hirsch added.
The brother's final escape takes them to the gold mining
town of Elko, Nevada. It is perhaps a hideout for Jerry Lee, but
also a point of desire for Frank, who seeks to rekindle a life
with his old flame, Annie, played by Dakota Fanning.
"The movie is really sad at the end, but I think that for
some people there's a happiness, a catharsis that they loved
each other the way that they did," Hirsch said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Paul Simao)