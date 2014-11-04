NEW YORK Nov 4 Every day before filming began
on "The Theory of Everything" Eddie Redmayne would gaze at
three photos to help him convey the essence of Stephen Hawking,
the brilliant British scientist he portrays in the film.
The 32-year-old actor had spent months working on portraying
the near total physical paralysis of the astrophysicist and
author of "A Brief History of Time," who suffers from
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease.
But Redmayne ("Les Miserables") knew he had to project
Hawking's wit, lady's man charm and mischievous glint, hence the
photographs of Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue, actor
James Dean and the joker in a pack of cards.
"They would sit on my trailer wall and before going to work
I would take a last glance and remember to find that glint," he
said.
"The Theory of Everything," which opens in select U.S.
theaters on Friday, is a love story that chronicles Hawking's
romance and marriage to his first wife, Jane, played by British
actress Felicity Jones ("The Amazing Spider-Man 2"), and is
based on her memoir.
It begins with their meeting at Cambridge University in the
1960s, his diagnosis at age 21 when he is told he has two years
to live, and follows them as they overcome the obstacles of his
illness, through their lengthy marriage and his international
fame.
Redmayne met Hawking just days before filming and worried
the meeting would undermine his preparation. But instead it gave
him exactly what he needed.
"What I took away from the experience of meeting him was his
razor-sharp wit, his capacity not to miss a beat," Redmayne
said. "He sees everything. He controls a room. He has a
formidable power, like a sense. He emanates strength."
TRANSCENDING EXPECTATIONS
Director James Marsh saw a parallel between the film and his
2008 documentary "Man on Wire," about high-wire artist Philippe
Petit's walk between the twin towers of New York's World Trade
Center in 1974, and knew casting was crucial.
"If you made the wrong choice, or even slightly the wrong
choice, the film wasn't going to work," Marsh said.
Both films, he added, were about transcending expectations
of what a person can and cannot do. For Petit it was that event
and for Hawking it was his daily struggle.
"Both are uniquely gifted human beings who have to do
something that is beyond most of our ability to do," he said.
The same might be said of Redmayne, who critics say is a
safe bet for a best actor Oscar nomination for a performance
that The Telegraph newspaper of London called so good "you
temporarily forget he's acting."
Although Redmayne is flattered, he said his most satisfying
experience was after Hawking, 72, had seen the film and said
that at times it felt like he was watching himself.
"It was a truly amazing performance," said Marsh. "The
riches of that performance are not in the technicalities. They
are in the emotional life of the character that he projects with
all this in place."
