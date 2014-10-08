By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 8 Desperate for a fresh
start, unemployed workers from all over the world have converged
on North Dakota's burgeoning oil patch, seeking six-figure
salaries and the rewards of living in the fastest-growing
economy in the nation.
But award-winning documentary "The Overnighters," opening in
New York on Friday before expanding nationally, shows the bleak
side of that American Dream and the complex efforts of one man
to be a Good Samaritan.
"The film does show how much harder it is to survive here
than people think," filmmaker Jesse Moss told Reuters.
"The Overnighters" tracks the men, and a handful of women,
whose dreams of wealth and redemption from past mistakes collide
with unwelcoming residents and limited housing in Williston, the
epicenter of the energy boom in North Dakota, where more than 1
million barrels of oil are produced monthly.
Lutheran pastor Jay Reinke offers down-on-their luck
emigrants a place to sleep inside his church while they
acclimate, labeling the newcomers as "overnighters." About 1,000
took up his offer over a period of about two years.
That decision quickly becomes unpopular with the Williston
establishment and nearly tears Reinke's church and family apart.
"The people arriving on our doorsteps are gifts to us,"
Reinke says in the film. "Not only are these men my neighbors,
the people who don't want them here are also my neighbors," adds
Reinke, a tall, effusive man who spent 20 years pastoring to the
community in obscurity.
The film won a special jury prize at the Sundance Film
Festival in January and has generated widespread acclaim.
Variety magazine compared it to a John Steinbeck tale from the
Great Depression of the 1930s, and The Hollywood Reporter called
it "a sobering illustration of the tenuousness of stability in
21st-Century America."
So far, there are no plans to show the film in Williston
itself, Moss said.
Moss, who shot the film between 2012 and 2013, showcases
North Dakota's cerulean-hued skies and amber grasslands
alongside oil rigs and pumpjacks, visually connecting the
state's cultural and physical transformation.
While many media reports tout the rich pay offered in North
Dakota by oil companies, construction firms and even Walmart,
they rarely mention the high cost of living and harsh winters
that can be tough for newcomers.
Indeed, Williston is among the most-expensive cities in
North America, with average monthly rents eclipsing $3,000.
Amid that upheaval, Reinke's attempt to be all things to all
people, including the overnighters, politicians, even his wife
and four children, begins to wear him down.
His decision to welcome a convicted sex offender into his
home - in an attempt to shield the church from unwanted press
and offer a chance at redemption - only exacerbates the
community's mistrust of newly-arrived workers.
As the film climaxes, Reinke's program is shut down by city
officials, and the pastor's private demons are exposed -
revelations that Moss said took even him by surprise during
filming.
"We all have burdens," Moss said. "What Jay (Reinke) goes
through, is totally, profoundly related to what this film is
about."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Jill Serjeant and
Nick Zieminski)