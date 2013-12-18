NEW YORK Dec 18 Oscar-winning director Martin
Scorsese plumbs the depths of the debauched, hedonistic
lifestyle of a 1990s convicted stock swindler and the world of
high finance in "The Wolf of Wall Street," a cautionary tale
about excess, lust and greed.
The film, which opens in U.S. theaters on Christmas Day, is
based on the memoir of disgraced stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who
made a fortune by defrauding clients and spent it on expensive
cars, homes, a yacht, hookers, orgies and all the alcohol and
drugs he could consume.
Scorsese, the 71-year-old Academy Award winning director of
2006's "The Departed," strays from the cinematic turf of
mobsters to focus on a different type of crook in the film that
magazine Screen International described as "'Goodfellas' without
the guns."
"I'm interested in people - some people who are basically
good but do bad things," Scorsese said.
"The Wolf of Wall Street" reunites Scorsese with triple
Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio, who worked with him on "The
Departed," "The Aviator" and "Shutter Island."
DiCaprio, 39, read Belfort's no-holds barred, unapologetic
book about six years ago and knew he had to portray the
cocaine-snorting, fast-talking financial bad boy on the big
screen, and had Scorsese in mind to direct.
"I felt his biography was a reflection of everything that is
wrong in today's society. This hedonistic lifestyle, this time
period in Wall Street's history where Jordan basically gave in
to every carnal indulgence possible and was obsessed with greed
and obsessed with himself essentially," he said.
The three-hour, R-rated film earned a Golden Globe
nomination for best movie in a musical or comedy and a best
actor nod for DiCaprio, generating speculation of more to come
when the Oscar nominations are announced on Jan. 16.
Terence Winter also picked up the National Board of Review
award for best adapted screenplay for transforming Belfort's
book to the screen.
"I couldn't believe that what I was reading was a true story
about someone who is actually alive at the end of it," Winter
said.
EMULATING GORDON GEKKO
The film charts the rise of the middle-class, dental-school
dropout from his introduction to the free-wheeling world of Wall
Street and the rise of his company during the bull market of the
'90s with all of its excesses, to his arrest and imprisonment
for securities fraud and money laundering.
With rousing speeches, Belfort fired up his employees to
cold call investors to sell stocks in a scheme that would line
their own pockets, not their clients'.
"These weren't the fat cats destroying our economy. These
were the street urchins. These were the guys from the underworld
that were trying to create a little island and emulate Gordon
Gekko," said DiCaprio, of the fictional character played by
Michael Douglas in the 1987 film "Wall Street."
Jonah Hill, an Oscar nominee for "Moneyball," plays Donnie
Azoff, Belfort's uncouth, loyal partner in depravity and crime
who helps organize a dwarf-throwing competition in the office.
Rob Reiner, normally behind the camera, takes on his first
acting role in a decade as Belfort's father. Kyle Chandler, last
seen in "Zero Dark Thirty" and "Argo," is the incorruptible FBI
agent who brings Belfort down, and Australian actress Margot
Robbie ("About Time") is his second wife Naomi.
Matthew McConaughey, a Golden Globe nominee for this year's
"Dallas Buyers Club," appears as an early mentor, fond of
cocaine and multiple-Martini lunches, and French actor Jean
Dujardin, 2012's best actor Oscar winner for "The Artist," is a
suave Swiss banker.
But the film belongs to DiCaprio. From his chest-pumping,
electrifying speeches to his hilarious turn slithering across a
driveway and into his sports car while out of his mind on
Quaaludes, he dominates the screen.
"DiCaprio doesn't just play this part; he inhales it, along
with everything else that goes up Belfort's nose and into his
bloodstream," the trade magazine Variety said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Vicki Allen)